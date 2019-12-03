Premier League: Why Manchester United should sign Aston Villa star John McGinn

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Manchester United's form since the start of the season has been far from impressive and it seems that the manager and the board of the club have accepted the fact that this season will not be a fruitful one.
Looks like the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær and the club hierarchy share the same vision that this season can act as the one where the Red Devils' focus is more on the long-term success rather than an immediate one.
If the 20-time English champions really believe in this vision and can make the best of it, it won't be a bad decision. Liverpool, who are the European champions now and are also leading the Premier League title race, needed years of rebuilding to be where they are at the moment. Considering the depleted squad the Red Devils have at the moment, only signing a few big-name superstars is not the solution.
A host of stars from across Europe have been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks with the names like Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz, James Maddison being more often in the news. However, a name that has gone down the radar is Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and the Scotsman could prove to be a brilliant signing for the Red Devils.
John McGinn has been a late-bloomer. In fact, he only moved to England in 2018 when he signed for Aston Villa when they were in the championship. He had an immediate impact at the Villa Park and was a key player behind their promotion last season. In his very first season in the Premier League, the 25-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in the League.
McGinn is a key player in Dean Smith's side and is an all-action midfielder. He can attack, he can defend, he can create and has also got a decent number of goals and assists. Three goals and two assists is a pretty decent number for a number eight and that too for a team which is at the bottom half of the table.
McGinn has a great positioning sense and loves to make late runs into the box to create good goal-scoring chances. He is also well capable of playing in a more advanced role, thanks to his creativity and technical abilities. Despite the fact that he is naturally an adventurous midfielder, he does a more than decent job when playing in a two-man midfield.
Even though McGinn has entered the fray a bit late for his age but he is still just 25 years of age. The Scotsman can still improve in leaps and bounds and Manchester United would make a wise decision if they pursue their interest in the Aston Villa star.