Why Manchester United should spend £30 million for Aston Villa midfielder

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been linked with Manchester United for several months now and if reports in England are to believed, the Red Devils must step up their interest soon if they want to snap up the 25-year-old.
It is claimed that Newcastle United are preparing a £30million raid on Aston Villa for the Scotsman as Steve Bruce eyes a reunion with the player who he believes is one of his 'best signings ever'. Villa, meanwhile, are determined to resist any offer for the midfield dynamo but they will be powerless if they cannot manage to stave off relegation at the end of the campaign.
It is believed that £30million will be enough to convince the Midlands club to sell their prized asset and with Newcastle United ready to pay that, should Manchester United do the same? We believe McGinn could prove to be a great addition to the Red Devils' midfield and they should pay £30million for his services and here are the reasons why.
Sir Alex Ferguson's judgement
Well, Manchester United have fallen from their grace since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and one of the key reasons behind that is their poor transfer dealings. Ferguson, during his 27-year long tenure at Old Trafford, made some exceptional signings and his judgement of players were hardly wrong. Of course, there are some exceptions like Bebe but the number of flops is excusable in comparison to the hit signings he oversaw.
It was reported that Ferguson is a huge admirer of John McGinn and he even urged the club hierarchy to sign his compatriot. For the success he brought to Manchester United, the club should believe in the football icon's judgement once again.
All-action midfielder
Despite playing for a team like Aston Villa who are fighting hard to stave off relegation, McGinn has been pretty impressive statistically. His average Whoscored rating this season has been 7.26 which is bettered by only two Manchester United players Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. McGinn is an all-action midfielder who works his socks off for the team and contributes in every department.
He has three goals and two assists to his name in the Premier League to his name this campaign in 18 appearances. The Scotsman boasts a passing accuracy of 82.1% while attempting 2.1 shots, 2.3 dribbles and 1.5 key passes per game.
Such attacking statistics are really impressive for a number eight but he also deserves a mention for his impressive defensive stats as well. The 25-year-old has made 2.5 tackles, 1 interception and 1 clearance every game. Such an all-action midfielder would be a welcome addition to Manchester United who needs bolstering in the middle of the park.
Adaptability and goalscoring threat
Off the ball movement of McGinn is really impressive and he often makes late runs into the box to find himself in dangerous scoring positions. Gifted technically and tactically, the Scotsman is also capable of playing in a more advanced number ten role as well as on the flanks. However, he would be most suited in a three-man midfield as that would give him a lot of freedom to play his natural game.
McGinn has played in a two-man midfield most of the season in which he had a lot of defensive duties to fulfil and he has hardly let down his manager. This shows his immense ability to adapt according to the role assigned to him and every manager loves such players.
Even though McGinn is a late bloomer and has entered the fray a bit later than usual, he still has a lot of time on his side. The Scotsman can still improve in leaps and bounds and Manchester United would make a wise decision if they pursue their interest in the Aston Villa star.