'Why not?' - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City

London, November 19: Chelsea star Eden Hazard has not given up hope of catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Belgium international Hazard scored twice in a 4-0 win away to West Brom on Saturday (November 18) to improve his side's league form to four consecutive victories.
City, meanwhile, won 2-0 at Leicester to maintain a nine-point lead over Antonio Conte's men.
And, while the Chelsea boss believes it will be "very difficult" to to reel in the league leaders, his in-form playmaker pointed to last season's long winning run as evidence they can pile on the required results.
"Manchester City are winning a lot of games but we want to close the gap," Hazard said.
"You never know in the Premier League. Last year we won 13 games in a row so why not again?
"We have to be ready for that."
5 - Eden Hazard has scored five @premierleague goals against West Brom - against no side has he scored more (level with Bournemouth). Thorn.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017
Hazard's brace boosted his recent goal glut to eight in nine games for club and country having overcome his early-season injury troubles.
"Eden played very well. He has to continue in this way now that he is 100 per cent fit," Conte said at his post-match media conference.
"He is enjoying playing with us."
Source: OPTA