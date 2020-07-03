Football
Why this midfielder is the best signing of Manchester United in post-Ferguson era

By
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes has made a quick impact for Manchester United.

Kolkata, July 3: After being linked with many clubs, it was Manchester United who finally managed to sign Bruno Fernandes in January, 2020.

Many were skeptical when the Red Devils splashed some a big sum for a player who was not that proven at the highest level. However, the impact Fernandes has had at Old Trafford since he joined has allayed all those apprehensions.

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have simply not been the side they used to be and one of the many reasons behind that was their lack of success in the transfer market.

Almost every signing the Red Devils have made in the post-Ferguson era, has flattered to deceive and the list includes superstars like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Angel Di Maria and many more.

It might be too early to judge a player in just 13 games but the impact Fernandes has had at Old Trafford so far, points that he might just be the best signing of Manchester United in their post-Ferguson era.

The impact Fernandes has had in such a short time is really remarkable. But, on top of that, the Portuguese star also has his basics right which makes him an all-action midfielder.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used him both as a number eight and as a number ten and he has not only been sensational attacking-wise but has the work ethics to help out his team-mates defensive as well which is evident from his figures like 1.2 tackles, 0.6 interceptions and 1.2 fouls per game.

If Pogba can combine well with Fernandes in the future, the Red Devils should be optimistic about their chances next season.

Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 13:52 [IST]
