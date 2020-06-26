Why Tottenham Hotspur should be interested in this world-class free agent

Kolkata, June 26: After a few good seasons, Tottenham Hotspur are back to square one the North London club finding the going tough in recent times.
Mauricio Pochettino, who transformed the Lilywhites from top-four hopefuls and even guided them to the UEFA Champions League final last season, was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho, who also has not been able to to turn around the fortunes of the club.
One of the biggest reasons behind Spurs' downfall is the lack of depth in the squad in almost every department. It is as clear as daylight that Spurs are too much reliant on their star striker Harry Kane, but no matter how good a player is, it is not possible for someone to carry the whole team on his shoulders all the time.
Along with the defence and midfield, one of Mourinho's priorities in the summer transfer should be to bring in one more attacker. Keeping in mind Spurs' history of being hesitant to spend and the financial impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic having made it even worse, it is highly unlikely that Daniel Levy will back Mourinho in the transfer market as much as the Portuguese taskmaster would have liked.
In such a scenario, free transfer would make a lot of sense for Spurs and there are indeed some truly amazing players available for absolutely nothing this summer and probably the biggest name among them is none other than Edinson Cavani.
The 33-year-old has been one of the most consistent and feared strikers in Europe over the last decade and still looks to have a few years left in him at the top level.
The former Napoli superstar is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after seven glorious years at Parc des Princes during which he has scored 200 goals in 303 appearances in all competitions while also producing 43 assists.
Cavani is a proven winner and has been a success in both Italy and France. Mourinho's system not only relies on the quality of the players, but also on their mentality and Cavani would therefore add a lot of value to the team that has been severely lacking seasoned winners.
The only issue for the Lilywhites could be the wage demands of the Uruguayan superstar, but it is high time Levy realised the needs of the the club to change with times.