Why Unai Emery needs to be sacked by Arsenal

Bengaluru, November 25: #EmeryOUT. The whole Arsenal fanbase are united right now raising their voices together for Unai Emery to be sacked by the club. Even former Arsenal players turned TV pundits seemingly agree with the fans that Emery needs to be releived of his job immediately.
Club legend and former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams was furious with the Spaniard and stated that, "The boos are deserved - it was a terrible, terrible performance, very disjointed, no defending in sight."
The Gunners needed a late equalizer from Alexander Lacazette to salvage a 2-2 draw against a struggling relegation battling side like Southampton and the whole stadium made their discontent with the manager known with their boos and chants.
That result also meant that Arsenal stretched their winless streak to six games now and find themselves eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea right now.
Is it time to axe Unai Emery? Well, in our opinion, Arsenal have been rather kind to the Spaniard that he has lasted this long. He could have been and should have been sacked by now and here are three reasons which support that call.
Emery has lost the players
It is not hard to see that Emery has already lost the trust of his players. It is more that visible that the players look disinterested and far from motivated. The Gunners almost looked on course to finish in top four last season but in the closing stages of the season, they experienced a massive dip in their form and somehow managed to finish outside top four.
Emery could have been sacked at the end of the last season itself and there has been no improvement from that. The players look lost and not doing well as a unit and the manager has to take the blame for that.
Arsenal's horrible defending has gone bad to worse
Arsenal have been miserable in defence this season and in fact, they look even worse than the last season. The communication needed among the defenders in order to perform as a unit does not seem to be there. And, the manager along with his whole coaching unit has to take the blame for that.
It is impossible for a team to succeed without a good defence and a manager who knows how to make his defenders play well. Emery certainly seems like a manager who cannot get the best out of his defence.
To keep star players like Aubameyang
It is widely reported that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is not willingly to sign a new deal at the Emirates as he wants to move out of Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette's situation also looks similar. Arsenal are not playing champions League this season and are looking on course of not qualifying for it for the next season as well.
Therefore, it is not hard to see why the star players want out of the club. Emery needs to be sacked before it's too late as a new manager can certainly revive the Gunners' season. Arsenal must keep their star players committed to the club and for that, the manager needs to go.