Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum brushes off Turkey switch rumours

Bengaluru, August 14: Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum laughed off reports linking him with a switch to Turkey this summer. The Dutch international impressed for the Reds on Sunday as he started for the Merseyside giants in the 4-0 rout against West Ham in their Premier League opener at Anfield.
The 27-year-old has claimed he was left baffled after reading news stories suggesting he could be reunited with ex-PSV boss Phillip Cocu at Fenerbahce. He told reporters: "That was the speculation of the media. I laughed about it. I also read that I asked the club if I could leave. I never had a conversation with the club.
"People from the outside just see Liverpool is buying players, so players who are already here are going to leave. Liverpool will always buy good players, even if they already have good players. That's normal. But that was something from the media that I was going to Turkey, maybe because Phillip Cocu is manager and I worked with him for two years. I don't know who put it in the media, but it wasn't me."
The former Newcastle ace is confident Jurgen Klopp's side can achieve something special this campaign, with the club currently sitting top of the table. Wijnaldum added: "We feel that we can do something special. We felt it last year also.
"But feeling is one thing, doing it is the second one. We work hard to achieve great things in the season. That's what we're going to try. We just have to make sure we keep this confidence and the way we are playing. Hopefully we will play a lot of good games this season."
Wijnaldum will be looking to keep Jordan Henderson and Fabinho out of the starting XI again next week when Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace for their second game of the season.