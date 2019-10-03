Will Sean Longstaff be a good addition for Manchester United?

Bengaluru, October 3: It's yet another season and Manchester United still remain a team that disappoints their enormous fan base around the globe more often than not. This is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season as the manager of the club he used to serve as a player during the peak of his career.
However, the Red Devils still remain a shadow of the team they used to be during their glory days. It is reported that the club hierarchy are set to back the manager during the January transfer window to make reinforcements to his squad and it is strongly claimed that they are set to sanction a double deal of £90million on Moussa Dembele and Sean Longstaff.
Newcastle United midfielder Longstaff have been a long term target for the Red Devils now and it seems that they could finally get their hands on the English prodigy. Due to injury problems, the playmaker has made just eight Premier League appearances, but he has been earmarked as a future England international.
The Red Devils were put off by the £55m being demanded by Newcastle. Woodward believes the crisis going on in the north east club, with many feeling the Magpies will be relegated, could lead to them selling Longstaff for £40m which seems like a fair value for a 21-year-old considering how inflated the market has become these days.
Longstaff is a tall and strong midfielder who is never too fancy with his passing. He is quite upright and shows a confidence in his play as he uses his colleagues intelligently with simple, straightforward passes. He hardly tries anything too difficult, maybe he went against risky passes for fear of failing, but played well within his characteristics.
At a team like Newcastle who are not one of the best team attacking wise, playing too many risky balls is not a good option anyway. And it also shows that he has got the right discipline to succeed in a deeper midfield role.
A strong point about Longstaff is that he is pretty press resistant which is one of the most important qualities for a midfielder these days when most teams use strong press especially in the middle of the park.
When confronted, he never panicked and was more than aware of where his next intended pass was going to end up, often spraying the ball 30 to 40 yards to his wide man on the touchline. Defensively, he moved into good positions and stayed close to his opponent when he crossed the halfway line in possession.
A former Manchester United player whom Longstaff resembles a lot is Michael Carrick. The Englishman was never as much celebrated as a player like his fellow English midfielders of the same generation and a big reason behind that was that he was never too fancy.
However, his contribution to the Red Devils' success cannot be disputed. Longstaff would be an excellent addition to the current Manchester United side and for £40m, he would be an excellent addition.