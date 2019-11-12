Will the Premier League finally be a four-horse race once again?

Bengaluru, Nov. 12: In the last season, Premier League offered the highest level of competition for the title one can ever imagine.
Manchester City and Liverpool were absolutely fantastic throughout the course of the season dominating almost every single team in the league. In the end, City managed to defend their Premier League crown by just one point as Liverpool became the runners up with the highest ever points in the Premier League era. Previously, 97 points was something even the champions failed to collect but such was the level of the two teams that the Reds had to be content with the silver medal.
Most people thought that it would be another two-horse race between the two sides this season and who would blame them! Liverpool and Manchester City are certainly a lot ahead of the others in terms of quality and consistency but Premier League never fails to surprise us. After a long time, it seems that it could become a four-horse race again. Leicester City and Chelsea are very much in it at least when you look at the table.
Liverpool extended their gap on Manchester City to nine points with a 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp completely outclassed Pep Guardiola tactically. Yes, they had their fair share of luck but not for a single second, it looked like Manchester City would win it. Liverpool ensured that they remain the pace setters of the title race but they must be careful that it is not just Manchester City they are competing against.
Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City and Frank Lampard's Chelsea have been sensational this season and both of them are one point ahead of the Cityzens and both the teams have shown that they are no pushovers. And, both the teams have won the Premier League this decade unlike Liverpool who last won the English First Division back in 1990.
Both the Foxes and the Blues have been performing beyond all kinds of expectations and looking stronger and stronger every week. We have seen Liverpool dropping the title from much better positions in the past decade and they have to ensure that they do not let their heads drop this season as there is not only just one team who are ready to capitulate on any kind of slip-ups.
It's still just November and just 12 games into the season. Liverpool will now head to a severe fixture congestion that will demand much more from all the players of the squad and also the manager Jurgen Klopp who needs to ensure that his management is flawless during this period. The Reds have been flawless thus far dropping just two points so far but despite their lead which looks comfortable, they cannot afford to have any lapse in concentration.
Premier League's USP since a long time had been it's competition for everything, for the title, for the top-four places and even for avoiding relegation. For a long time now, we have not seen a proper neck to neck four horse race for the title and even though it's still too early, we can definitely see one this season.