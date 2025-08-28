Football Wolves Secure Ladislav Krejci From Girona In €30m Loan-to-Buy Agreement Wolves have signed Ladislav Krejci from Girona on a loan-to-buy deal worth €30m. The centre-back aims to make a permanent move after fulfilling specific clauses in his contract. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Ladislav Krejci has joined Wolves on loan from Girona, with the potential for a permanent transfer. The 26-year-old centre-back's loan fee is reportedly £6 million, and a permanent move could cost £20 million if certain conditions are met. Krejci moved to Girona from Sparta Prague last year, having played in all three of Czechia's Euro 2024 matches.

During his time at Girona, Krejci made 36 appearances, including seven in the Champions League group stage. Known for his penalty-taking skills, he captained Sparta Prague and contributed to 46 goals in 109 Czech league games. This tally includes 34 goals and 12 assists. In the 2022-23 season alone, he scored 13 goals and provided two assists over 19 matches, helping Sparta secure their first of two consecutive titles.

Krejci becomes Wolves' fifth acquisition this transfer window. The club previously signed Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias, David Moller Wolfe, and Jackson Tchatchoua. Wolves are also aiming to bring in a forward and a central midfielder before the transfer deadline on Monday. Meanwhile, they have turned down two bids from Newcastle United for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, with the latest offer reportedly reaching £55 million.

Should Krejci's move become permanent, he has already agreed to a four-year contract with Wolves. Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the Premier League club, Krejci stated on the Wolves website: "It's exciting, the biggest league in the world, a big achievement for myself... it's a dream. I hope all my past experiences from Sparta, from the Europa League, from the Champions League, from LaLiga will help."

Wolves are keen to strengthen their squad further as they aim for success in the upcoming season. The addition of Krejci is seen as a strategic move to bolster their defensive options. His experience across various European competitions is expected to be an asset for the team.

Krejci's journey through different leagues has equipped him with valuable insights that he hopes will benefit his new team. His leadership qualities and goal-scoring ability make him a versatile player who can contribute both defensively and offensively.

The club's decision to invest in Krejci reflects their ambition to compete at higher levels domestically and internationally. As Wolves continue their pursuit of additional signings before the deadline, fans eagerly anticipate how these new additions will impact their performance this season.