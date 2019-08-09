Football
Wolves snap up Meritan Shabani from Bayern Munich

By Opta
Meritan Shabani

London, August 9: Wolves have completed the signing of youngster Meritan Shabani from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who made his senior debut for Bayern in April last year, has agreed a three-year contract with the Premier League club.

Shabani will initially work with Wolves' Under-23 team but has been earmarked for a chance in Nuno Espirito Santo's senior side soon.

"He's a player we've been watching for a long time," said Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell. "He's been playing for Bayern Munich's younger teams for a while and our scouting teams have been watching him regularly.

"He's a really talented individual, who is very excited. He has huge potential to assist and score goals, and very pleasing on the eye in terms of his movement.

"I'm sure Meritan will be no different, then it's down to him to prove he's very capable. When Nuno has the chance to see him live, he'll realise the ability he's got and I'm sure he'll have a good opportunity here."

Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
