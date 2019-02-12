Wolves surprise favourites to land Manchester United and Liverpool target Joao Felix

London, Feb 12: Manchester United and Liverpool are facing an uphill battle to land wonder kid Joao Felix – with fellow Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers are now said to be leading the chase for his signature.
The 19-year-old attacker is the latest hot prospect to come out of the famous Portuguese academy who only started making his Benfica bow since last August.
João Félix in Liga NOS this season:— FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) February 10, 2019
✅13 games
⏱️643 minutes
⚽️7 goals
🅰️3 assists
⛔️1 penalty won
📊directly involved in a goal every 58 minutes
Craque. 🔴🦅 pic.twitter.com/44kwt7AA7T
Big things are predicted for the attacker and he is being admired by clubs from all over Europe, especially from the Premier League.
Liverpool, Manchester United all are said to be circling around the player while clubs like Bayern and Inter are also said to be monitoring the situation. Benfica are very well aware of the interests from the top sides and apparently, in the Summer they want to take full financial advantage from the possible sale of the player.
But interestingly as per latest reports in Portugal, Wolves have now come out of the front for the signature of the player and their link-up with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes means they can get a deal done.
Wolves are favourites to sign Benfica's Portugal Under-21 player Joao Felix in the summer - (via Mirror)#TransferNews #WWFC pic.twitter.com/K8GigDdJpk— Transfer Site (@TransferSite) February 11, 2019
Since Chinese billionaire Fosun completed their takeover back in the summer of 2016 of the side while Mendes also having a share in the project, Wolves have brought some absolutely remarkable footballers to Molineux from Portuguese number one Rui Patricio to Monaco playmaker Joao Moutinho.
They even lured Portuguese hotshot Ruben Neves from Sporting last year to play championship football who is now the captain of the side. It is now rumoured that the side now want to make another high jump in their project, landing one of the most sought-after youngsters termed as new 'CR7'.
Wolves, however, can face a tough time in getting the player as he currently has a release clause of €120million. But Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to press ahead with ideas to improve his playing squad and believes Felix is the perfect fit in his sights.
Benfica are under no pressure to sell, making it tough for Wolves to get their man however involvement of Mendes, who literally have control over most of the Portuguese football, can be decisive in the settlement.
But another big stumbling block in the deal could be the ambitions of the player. The youngster is certainly drawing attention from some of the top sides of Europe compared to Wolves and now the big question is whether they can persuade the player of believing it to be the perfect next step in his career.
This is Joao Felix - 19-year-old attacking midfielder for Benfica, and a player being touted as the new Ronaldo.— 32Red (@32Red) February 6, 2019
Real Madrid and Manchester United are both reportedly interested...pic.twitter.com/gcjkRFDaRK
Felix can play as a second striker, right or left winger, and as an attacking midfielder and has registered nine goals and fives assists from 23 appearances in all competitions this season.