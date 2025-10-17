Football Women's Champions League: Real Madrid And Bayern Munich Achieve Key Victories In Latest Matches Real Madrid continued their winning streak with a 2-1 victory over PSG, while Bayern Munich secured a last-minute win against Juventus. Both teams are off to strong starts in the Women's Champions League. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Real Madrid continued their strong start in this season's Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. The match saw Naomie Feller score first for the visitors in the 29th minute, converting a precise cross from Yasmim into the bottom-left corner. Just before half-time, Alba Redondo capitalised on a rebound from Caroline Weir's shot to double Madrid's lead.

Despite PSG's efforts, they could only manage one goal in response. Rasheedat Ajibade found the net in the 57th minute, but PSG failed to convert any of their eight other second-half attempts. This result extends PSG's losing streak in the competition to four matches, their longest since at least the 2016-17 season.

In another match, Bayern Munich secured a narrow 2-1 win against Juventus. Pernille Harder opened the scoring for Bayern in the 11th minute, but Eva Schatzer equalised for Juventus six minutes later. The game seemed destined for a draw until Lea Schuller, coming off the bench, scored a late winner to give Bayern their first Champions League victory this season.

Alba Redondo has been a standout player in this campaign, leading with three goals in the Women's Champions League so far. Her performance has been crucial for Real Madrid's success. Meanwhile, Klara Buhl has also been influential for her team, contributing directly to goals in her last three appearances with two goals and an assist.

The current standings reflect these performances as teams continue to battle for dominance. With each matchday bringing surprises and standout moments, fans eagerly anticipate how these teams will fare as the competition progresses.