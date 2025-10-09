Football Women's Champions League: Manchester United Celebrates Successful Debut As Spanish Teams Excel Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory in their Women's Champions League debut against Valerenga. Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid achieved significant wins, showcasing the strength of Spanish teams in the competition. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Manchester United began their journey in the Women's Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Valerenga. Maya Le Tissier's penalty in the first half at Progress with Unity Stadium was decisive. This win made United the only Women's Super League team to secure a European victory this week. Marc Skinner's squad nearly scored in the opening minute, but Elisabeth Terland's header narrowly missed.

United maintained pressure early on, with Hinata Miyazawa testing Tove Enblom from afar. Olaug Tvedten then forced a save at the opposite end. Enblom thwarted Melvine Malard's close-range effort, and Terland's follow-up was cleared by a Valerenga defender. The breakthrough came in the 31st minute when Arna Eiriksdottir handled the ball, allowing Le Tissier to score from the spot.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid showcased their strength with a 6-2 victory over Roma at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Linda Caicedo provided three assists, while Alba Redondo scored twice. Despite Evelyne Viens equalising early on, Madrid captain Caroline Weir restored their lead before Emilie Haavi levelled again for Roma. Redondo's second goal and further strikes from Maelle Lakrar and Weir sealed Madrid's dominance.

Atletico Madrid also impressed by defeating St. Polten 6-0 at NV ARENA. Goals from Gio Garbelini, Andrea Medina, Luany, and Vilde Boe Risa secured a commanding first-half lead. Fiamma Benitez added two late goals, including a penalty in the 88th minute and another in stoppage time.

Wolfsburg began their European campaign strongly by defeating Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 at AOK Stadion. An own-goal by Jackie Groenen set them on course, followed by goals from Ella Peddemors, Alexandra Popp, and Janina Minge. Meanwhile, Manchester United continued their unbeaten run this season alongside Chelsea in the WSL.

United carried their league form into Europe with a significant win on their Champions League debut. They recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 1.85 from 16 attempts while restricting Valerenga to three shots with an xG value of 0.28, showcasing their prowess both offensively and defensively.

Impressive Performances Across Europe

The standout story of matchday one belongs to Liga F teams Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid. These Spanish teams occupy the top three spots in the early league phase standings after scoring 19 goals collectively in their opening matches—just one less than all other teams combined.

The Spanish sides' dominance highlights their strength as they aim for success in Europe's elite competition this season.