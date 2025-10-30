Football Women's Super League Predictions: Can Chelsea, Man City, And Man Utd Maintain Title Pressure? As the Women's Super League resumes, Chelsea leads the table with Manchester City and United close behind. Key matches this weekend could impact title aspirations. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

The Women's Super League resumes after the season's first international break, featuring crucial matches at both ends of the table. Chelsea leads by two points over Manchester City and Manchester United as matchday seven approaches. Chelsea will face London City Lionesses on Saturday, while City plays against West Ham. United will meet Brighton on Sunday. Arsenal aims to recover from an early setback against Leicester City, and Liverpool seeks to end their losing streak against Tottenham.

Chelsea, last season's champions, are set to play London City Lionesses. This is only their second encounter, with Chelsea winning 5-0 in their previous FA Cup meeting in 2020-21. The Opta supercomputer predicts an 88.4% chance of a Chelsea win. The Blues have remained unbeaten in their last 21 home London derbies since October 2018. London City's chances of victory are slim at 4.1%, with a draw possibility at 7.5%.

Manchester City is heavily favoured to defeat West Ham, with an 86.6% win probability according to the supercomputer. City has won 11 out of 13 WSL games against West Ham, though they drew their last league meeting in March 2025. West Ham is on an eight-game losing streak and has only led for about 15 minutes this season. Khadija Shaw remains a key player for City, having scored in her last six home starts.

Aston Villa vs Everton

Aston Villa and Everton will clash at Villa Park on Sunday, both seeking to end winless runs. Villa has won just one of ten WSL meetings with Everton but is slightly favoured at 47.9%. Everton has won all five away games against Villa by a combined score of 12-1 but hasn't won since their opening game this season. Ornella Vignola poses a threat for Everton as the top away goalscorer.

Brighton vs Manchester United

Manchester United hopes to capitalise if Chelsea or Man City falter when they visit Brighton on Sunday. United remains unbeaten this season and has not lost to Brighton in their last ten encounters across competitions (W8 D2). Brighton has lost only two of their last 14 WSL home games but faces a tough challenge with just a 17.2% chance of avoiding defeat.

Leicester City vs Arsenal

Arsenal looks to regain form against Leicester City after slipping from the top three due to a winless streak. The Gunners have never lost to Leicester in eight top-flight matches and are favourites with a 72.2% chance of winning according to the supercomputer. Leicester's chances stand at just 12.3%, despite having gained most of their points at home since last season.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Liverpool aims for their first win this season against Tottenham after enduring their longest-ever losing streak in the WSL (seven games). Despite being given only a 25.7% chance of victory compared to Spurs' 48.4%, Liverpool remains unbeaten in five recent WSL matches against Tottenham (W2 D3). Spurs have exceeded expectations this term, while Liverpool has underperformed significantly.

As the Women's Super League returns, teams are eager to improve their standings with pivotal matches lined up this weekend, promising intense competition across the board.