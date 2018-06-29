Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Face-off! Messi gets mural next to Ronaldo's in Kazan

Face-off! Messi gets mural next to Ronaldos in Kazan

Moscow, June 29: After it became apparent Argentina were to stay in the hotel next to a Cristiano Ronaldo mural in Kazan ahead of the World Cup clash with France, Lionel Messi has been given his own a stone's throw from his rival.

Local artists created a piece of artwork dedicated to Ronaldo before the 2017 Confederations Cup, with the idea that he would be able to see it out of his window from the Ramada Hotel – where Portugal were based last year – next door.

Having defeated Nigeria late on in their final group game, Argentina secured a trip to Kazan to face France in the first knockout round on Saturday.

But, with France clinching their spot earlier and swiftly booking the nearby Mirage hotel, Argentina were left with the only other facility in the city which is licensed for World Cup teams; the Ramada and a view of Ronaldo's face stretched across three stories.

However, ahead of Messi's arrival, painters got to work on Friday morning and swiftly ensured the 31-year-old's face was plastered on a different wall in the same garage forecourt.

Whether it will be completely finished in time for the Barcelona superstar's arrival is another matter...

Source: OPTA/OmniSport

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New tournament favourites in WC2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue