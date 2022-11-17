World Cup 2022 Group A: Five players to keep an eye on

With the World Cup just 3 days away, we are about to enjoy some scintillating displays in the next few weeks. The global football extravaganza takes centre stage in Qatar this year and on Sunday, the match between Qatar and Ecuador will commence the joyride.
Today we shall focus on Group A. Group A consists of hosts Qatar, along with Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal. There will be an array of showcasing talents in these four teams and today we shall take a sneak peek at the five players who can make a real mark in this group's affairs.
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)
Cody Gakpo is has become a familiar name for European football aficionados after his meteoric rise in PSV Eindhoven. He was subject to transfer to Manchester United earlier but has opted to stay with his native club and is in tremendous form. The 23-year-old has already made 21 goal contributions (9 goals, 12 assists) this season and will undoubtedly be a pivotal part of the Dutch zigsaw going forward. He can play an array of positions, from striker up front to the no. 10 role. But in the World Cup, he may well be deployed at either of the flanks and with his pace coupled with physicality, Gakpo can be a real menace for his opposition. He has scored 3 goals in 9 games for the national team.
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
Virgil van Dijk hasn't had the best of seasons with Liverpool so far. And it will be a welcome change for him at the biggest stage of football to get things back on track. Van Dijk has always been a player who excels under pressure, and he will be aiming to replicate the same as he stands at the heart of the Dutch defense.
Their matches against Ecuador and Senegal can be potentially massive and the former Celtic defender will have a massive role to play. The 31-year-old's defensive qualities will be pivotal, but more important will be his experience as his calming demeanours will be crucial for the other defensive personnel, who are far less experienced.
Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)
Since his arrival in Brighton last January after a loan spell with Beerschot, Moises Caicedo has been an instant hit. His combative displays have earned plaudits and will be appreciated even more if he can replicate the same for his country in Qatar. Ecuador will be aiming to qualify for the round of 16 and to achieve that, Caicedo's role in the middle of the park will be crucial. He is defensively sound, cuts the opposing passing lines regularly, and can move forward if required as well. His long balls are also another potent weapon to feed off the Ecuadorian wingers, and the Latin American country will definitely keep an eye on him with lofty expectations.
Edouard Mendy (Senegal)
Senegal's Edouard Mendy has had a topsy-turvy period prior to the World Cup. He was benched at Chelsea during the season but has replaced Kepa in their last few matches. Although his return has been underwhelming, game times are important which Mendy has managed to amass. Going to the World Cup, the custodian will have a monumental role for his country, that is to keep their guard unscathed. Mendy was their hero in the AFCON win and he will also be crucial for them in the group stage. Senegal's first match is against the Netherlands, which warrants Mendy at his paramount form to get a positive result. Senegal has a decent defense, but keep an eye on the lanky shot-stopper.
Hassan Al-Haydos (Qatar)
Hassan Al-Haydos will be a few weeks short of his 32nd birthday when he potentially leads the nation in a World Cup match on his own soil. As rosy as the moment may seem, Al-Haydos will need to control those butterflies in his stomach as he needs to be at his best against Ecuador. The midfielder is Qatar's most capped player with 169 caps, which ranks him 3rd in the most capped players list who feature in the World Cup, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Andres Guardado (Mexico). Haydos is a left midfielder who has a knack for scoring goals. His run from midfield, ability to be in the right position and passing prowess will be key for Qatar. Captaining your country in World Cup is a dream, but Haydos will definitely aim to go one better and get a goal (36 goals for Qatar).