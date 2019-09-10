Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Cup 2022 Qualifier: India vs Qatar: Preview, when and where to watch, TV timing, live streaming, head to head

By
India face Qatar in the Wold Cup 2022 Qualifier in Doha on Tuesday
India face Qatar in the Wold Cup 2022 Qualifier in Doha on Tuesday

Doha, September 10: After the heart-breaking loss in the campaign-opener has dented its chances of moving ahead, the Indian football team faces another uphill task when it takes on Asian champion Qatar in a World Cup second round qualifiers here on Tuesday (September 10).

India let in two goals in the last eight minutes after taking an early lead to lose the opening match against Oman on September 5 in Guwahati.

READ IN TELUGU

Ranked 62nd in the world, Qatar will start the Group E match against 103-ranked India as the overwhelming favourite. It will look to claim its second consecutive win after crushing Afghanistan 6-0 in its opening match.

The World Cup host has improved by leaps and bounds in the last few years. It won the Asian Cup in the UAE earlier this year and gave good competition to the top South American sides in the recent Copa America where it took part on invitation.

India has also shown improvement in recent times as was seen during the Asian Cup in January where it gave scares to the likes of the UAE and Bahrain and missed qualifying for the knock-out round by a whisker.

Historically, Qatar has been the dominant side, having won three out of four official matches played against India. One match ended in a draw.

The last time the two sides played an official match was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers where Qatar had thrashed India 6-0.

India defeated Qatar 2-1 in Doha in 2011 in a friendly but that match was not considered an official game as India made more substitutions than the rules allowed.

In the match against Oman in Guwahati, India clearly dominated the first half with a 1-0 lead only to concede goals in the 82nd and 90th minute to suffer a heartbreaking loss.

Captain Sunil Chhetri, who scored the lone Indian goal against Oman in the 24th minute, conceded that Tuesday's match will be the most difficult of the campaign.

"We are, however, looking forward to it...there will be a fight, no matter who we play. We have to make sure we don't repeat the small mistakes that cost us three points (against Oman)," the 35-year-old talisman said.

Head coach Igor Stimac, who prefers possession-based football by building from the back, sought to dwell on the positives from the Oman match and said that his side has nothing to fear against Qatar.

"Qatar are the strongest team in the group and playing them will not be easy. However, it's a great opportunity to learn from. We have to change 4-5 players. There is no reason to fear and we shall look to score goals and play good football," Stimac said.

Qatari players are not taking India lightly and they are expecting a stern test from the visitors.

"India had a good match against Oman, despite the defeat. They also performed well in the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year and they are always improving. We know that they are a good team and we respect them," said defender Pedro Miguel.

Telecast and time

The match will start from 10 PM IST and will be live on Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus. Live stream will be on HotStar and Jio TV.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rohit may open instead of Rahul: Prasad
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: india qatar football doha preview
Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue