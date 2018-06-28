Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Mandzukic is the soul of the Croatia team, says Dalic

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic
Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic

Nizhny Novgorod, June 28: Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has labelled Mario Mandzukic as the "soul of the team" ahead of their last-16 clash with Denmark.

The Vatreni qualified for the knockout stages having won all three of their group games, and looked extremely impressive in cruising to a 3-0 victory over Argentina.

Dalic rung the changes for their Group D finale with Iceland but Croatia still prevailed 2-1, and now head to Nizhny Novgorod for an enticing encounter with Denmark on Sunday (July 1).

This is the first time since they reached the semi-finals in their maiden World Cup appearance as an independent nation in 1998 that Croatia have made it out of the group stage, and Mandzukic has played a key role.

Mandzukic is yet to score in the tournament but Dalic has still been impressed with his performances and said of the Juventus forward: "Regardless of whether he scored or not, Mario represents the soul of the Croatian team.

"He pushes us. He is our first line of defence. I told him on our US tour that he was to be a forward not a winger.

"He might be missing a goal but hopefully it can come against Denmark and in the later stages in the tournament. He means a lot for the whole team and we appreciate that."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue