Football
Why not? – Xavi backs Neymar to return to Barcelona

By Dejan Kalinic
Neymar

Barcelona, April 14: Barcelona great Xavi hopes Neymar returns to Camp Nou, saying he had "no doubts" over the forward's quality.

Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to the La Liga giants nearly three years after leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain.

Xavi saw no reason why the Brazil international would not return, saying his former team-mate was among the world's best.

"Why not? Soccer-wise I have no doubts and I have lived with him in a locker room and he seems to me a great person," the Al-Sadd coach told DjMariiO in a YouTube interview.

"He was a professional here in Barcelona and would make a difference.

"Then there is the social, bureaucratic issue. I don't go there. But on the field he is among the five best in the world."

Another player Barcelona have been linked with a move for is star Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

Xavi praised the Argentina international's quality, saying: "I like him. Who doesn't?

"He stands out well, he gives depth, he plays space, with few spaces. Barca does well when interested."


Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
