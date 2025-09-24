Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

Football Yamal missed out on Ballon d'Or due to his age, claims LaLiga chief Tebas
Wednesday, September 24, 2025

omnisport-MyKhel Team

LaLiga president Javier Tebas claimed Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal missed out on winning the Ballon d'Or due to his age. Yamal, who turned 18 in July, finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting on Monday (September 22).

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele won the award, having led the French giants to a treble last season, including the Champions League.

Yamal, who did become the first player to win the Kopa Trophy back-to-back, has scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists across all competitions for Barca since the start of last season, while also scoring three times in seven appearances for Spain in the 2024-25 Nations League.

And Tebas feels Yamal's age counted against him.

"If he had been older than 23, he would have won it, too, I'm sure, but since he was younger, they gave him the other one [Kopa trophy]," Tebas said, as reported by Marca.

Tebas is sure Yamal will get his hands on football's individual prize one day, though.

"If he continues at the level he's at, which seems likely, I think there's no doubt he'll win the Ballon d'Or," Tebas added.

Yamal has missed Barca's last three matches due to an injury sustained while on international duty earlier this month.