Year in Review: Best of La Liga 2020

By
La Liga
Spain’s top clubs had been busy both on and off the pitch in 2020.

Bengaluru, December 11: Though 2020 is a year which saw sports activities come to a grinding halt due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there was still much to relive on the field, especially in the La Liga.

From a new contract for Valencia prodigy Yunus Musah to more awards for Joao Felix a lot happened in the top flight of Spanish League.

The Spain's top clubs have been busy both on and off the pitch in a year which also saw La Liga being recognised with the Gold Award for the Best in Anti-piracy category.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at what had been going in La Liga for the past one year.

Gold Award for La Liga

Gold Award for La Liga

The SportsPro OTT Awards 2020 were held last week and La Liga was recognised with the Gold Award for the Best in Anti-piracy category.

It is the second year in a row that La Liga has been named the winner in this category, having developed various pieces of in-house software to tackle piracy around the world.

Okazaki gets off the mark

Okazaki gets off the mark

Shinji Okazaki was top scorer for Huesca last season as they stormed to the La Liga SmartBank title and promotion to the top flight.

Injuries hampered his start to the 20-21 campaign, but the Japanese forward got off the mark this weekend with a sensational long-distance strike against Granada.

Felix soars

Felix soars

The winner of the La Liga November Player of the Month competition was announced last week, with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix claiming the honour after scoring four goals in four games in November.

He finished ahead of Jaume Domenech, Mikel Oyarzabal, Youssef En Nesyri, Edgar Badia and Marcos Andre.

New deal

New deal

There was good news at Valencia last week as Yunus Musah committed to a long-term contract.

The exciting 18-year-old winger, who has represented England at youth level and the USA at senior level, has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at Los Che till 2026.

Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
