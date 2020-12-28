Year in review: Five best players in Ligue 1 in 2020

Bengaluru, Dec. 28: France's Ligue 1 was the only one of Europe's top five leagues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic massively last season.
After being stopped in mid-March, it was declared late April that the season would not resume and Paris Saint Germain was crowned champion for the seventh time in eight years.
The ongoing campaign has commenced once again but undoubtedly the pandemic has somehow disordered the normal flow of the game. Despite all that several footballers appeared to be only improving their game and in the calendar year, there have been several notable performers.
So here are the five players who have been outstanding in 2020:
1. Dimitri Payet (Marseille)
The French veteran continues to excel in Ligue 1 and was instrumental in Marseille’s second-place finish last season. He scored nine and assisted four last season and has maintained his sublime touch this season as well with two goals and three assists so far.
2. Mike Maignan (Lille)
The French shot-stopper has been one of the main reasons why Lille have been performing on a regular basis since last season. He won the Golden Glove last term after keeping 12 clean sheets in 28 Ligue 1 appearances. This season as well he is one of the big contenders to win it with him already keeping eight clean sheets in 17 matches.
3. Wissam Ben-Yedder (Monaco)
The French striker is the reason why Nico Kovac's side has been doing so well in the league this season. He was tied for Ligue 1's top scorer with 18 goals last season, and his goal-scoring escapades have shown no signs of slowing down this term as well. He has scored seven goals along with four assists and delivered several standout performances, proving his worth as an elite footballer.
4. Neymar (PSG)
The Brazilian superstar may have struggled with injury issues but despite all he has been one of the best players in the league without any doubt. He has three goals and assists apiece in his seven appearances this season despite PSG's struggles.
5. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
The best player in the league since last season. The young forward seems to be only getting better and fitter every year and the stats can easily confirm that. The French forward was the top scorer in the league last season with 18 goals and this term has already notched up 12 times in 13 Ligue 1 appearances of course to win his second successive golden boot.