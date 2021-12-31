Yearender 2021: Robert Lewandowski's major stats and records

Kolkata, December 31: The year 2021 was remarkable for Bayern Munich as they maintained consistency in results and now have a strong lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.
However,
most
of
these
accomplishments
have
come
around
due
to
the
outstanding
form
of
their
star
striker
Robert
Lewandowski.
The manner in which the Polish striker has dominated the proceedings over the last few seasons, it is safe to say that he is the best number nine in the world right now. In 2021, the 33-year-old however hasn't just racked up numerous goals, assists and titles, but also broke several records.
Here are some of his major stats and record-breaking numbers in the 2021 calendar year-
1. Most goals in a calendar year
Lewandowski scaled new heights this year setting a new standard for the most goals scored within a single calendar year in Germany. He scored the most goals in 2021 all around Europe also, with 69 goals in 55 appearances.
2. Breaking Gerd Muller's record
Lewandowski also edged past Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old record of most Bundesliga goals in a single season. Despite being out for a month with injury, he scored the most ever goals, 41, in a 34-match Bundesliga season last season surpassing Muller’s annual Bundesliga record. He also broke Muller’s record for scoring most Bundesliga goals in a single calendar year.
3. European Golden Shoe
It is the third consecutive year in which he has won European football’s highest goal scorer, hitting 54 goals in 2019 and 47 goals in 2020 earlier.
4. Most goals in Champions League
Lewandowski also has recorded the most goals in Champions League in 2021, with 11 games to his name. Mohamed Salah, Sebastien Haller and Kylian Mbappe are close to him with 10 each.
5. Goal Contribution
The Polish striker not only scored 69 goals but also managed 13 assists. It means he has had a total of 82 goal contributions having a direct hand in a goal at a rate of 1.18 a game.
6. More Hat-tricks
No other player recorded more hattricks than him in 2021, with him scoring a hat-trick on five occasions in 2021.