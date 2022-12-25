Yearender 2022: An eventful year for Indian Football Team, Stats and What Lies Ahead

The year 2022 was a topsy-turvy one for the Indian football team. The Blue Tigers had contrasting times across competitions.
India struggled to come out of their shell against comparatively tougher opponents, while they had things easy against the familiar foes. But the biggest achievement in the year for them is that the Indian team qualified for next year's AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
The Indian national football team played 8 matches in the entire year. They won just 3 of them, lost four matches and managed a draw. All of their wins came in the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifications while they lost the friendly games against comparatively difficult matches.
|Match
|Competition
|Scoreline
|Venue
|Result
|India vs Bahrain
|Friendly
|2-1
|Riffa, Bahrain
|Lost
|India vs Belarus
|Friendly
|3-0
|Riffa, Bahrain
|Lost
|India vs Jordan
|Friendly
|2-0
|Doha, Qatar
|Lost
|India vs Cambodia
|2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers
|2-0
|Kolkata, India
|Won
|India vs Afghanistan
|2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers
|2-1
|Kolkata, India
|Won
|India vs Hong Kong
|2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers
|4-0
|Kolkata, India
|Won
|India vs Singapore
|VFF Tri-Nation Series
|1-1
|Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
|Drew
|India vs Vietnam
|VFF Tri-Nation Series
|3-0
|Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
|Lost
India scored 10 goals across 8 matches this year, while conceding 12.
|Name
|Goals
|Sunil Chhetri
|4
|Rahul Bheke
|1
|Sahal Abdul Samad
|1
|Anwar Ali
|1
|Manvir Singh
|1
|Ishan Pandita
|1
|Ashique Kuruniyan
|1
India saw the emergence of some break-out stars this year who managed some decent performances.
Anwar Ali has been one of the regulars for India this year. The FC Goa defender was a mainstay in the team and thrived at the defence in the Asian Cup qualifiers. In 2019, the player was barred from playing competitive football by AIFF for a heart condition, but he has beaten all the odds and has made huge strides forward since then.
He started all three matches that India won this year and got his first goal for the country against Hong Kong in Kolkata. The 22-year-old has continued performing well in the ISL so far this year, having 2 assists in 11 games for the Gaurs. He is someone to look out for next year.
❌️ 2019 - AIFF banned Anwar Ali from playing competitive football due to rare heart condition.— Sevens Football (@sevensftbl) June 8, 2022
✅️ 2022 - Anwar Ali starting for India in Asian Cup Q game against Cambodia.
Inspirational. 🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/QkYzZ7XLuN
Sunil Chhetri is an indispensable part of Indian football. The veteran striker was by far the best performer for India this year. He scored 4 goals with the national colours and continues to inspire the youth with his skillset and charisma. The 38-year-old still looks youthful, has immense energy and determination to be the best when he is representing his country. Chhetri, who is the highest goal-scorer for India with 84 goals, will be hoping to have a more purposeful outing in the Asian Cup in Qatar.
India have a massive 2023 ahead. Participation in the 2023 Asian Cup means the Blue Tigers will be playing the continental tournament for the first time in consecutive editions. They finished as Runners-Up of the Asian Cup in 1964, while their last couple of participations ended in the group stages.
2023 will definitely determine whether India have really progressed in the last couple of years. Coach Igor Stimac has his work cut out to deliver or the Asian Cup can be his last assignment at the Indian helm.
They blew away the minnows like Afghanistan and Cambodia, but their performances against more onerous opponents have been dismal. They never looked like a team with purpose in those friendlies against Belarus and Jordan, while failed miserably in the tri-series in Vietnam.
The lack of progression for India in football is quite alarming as the World's 106-ranked team look to make amends and make up the lost ground. The groupings of the Asian Cup is yet to be done, but as soon as it comes out, the team will have to create a perfect blueprint to advance beyond the initial stage.
Also, Sunil Chhetri may well be running the final lap of his Indian career. He is at the twilight of his glorious stint but this Asian Cup can be the swansong of the veteran. It has to be seen how India cope if Chhetri hangs his boots.