Zidane chuffed with Real Madrid's strong effort

Madrid, September 14: Zinadine Zidane was pleased with the team's win in the Champions League opener.
After the 3-0 victory against APOEL, the coach said it was an important win for them.
"It was important for us to get the points. We started the competition eagerly. We can't be very happy with the first half, but the second was much better.
"We got a good result, it was important to start well in this competition and we have done just that," he said.
However, the Frenchman warned against complacency.
"We scored three goals and we didn't concede any. Everyone talks about winning the third consecutive Champions League, but you have to play and fight hard in every game. Today we didn't get in to it very well, especially the rhythm of the game.
"That's where we always make the difference, with rhythm and with the ball. We can't be happy with the first half with the ball. In the second, we injected pace in to it and we got a very good result."
On Cristiano Ronaldo's effort, Zidane said: "He's a key player for us, he's always there and always scores. I hope it stays that way. We're not going to have him on Sunday and I hope it's the last game of the season that we're without him.
"On Sunday. we've not got Cristiano nor Karim, but we will have other players and we will do well," he added.