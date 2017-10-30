We can turn this around, says Zidane

Bengaluru, October 30: Despite the shock defeat to Girona, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane sees no reason to panic and and is sure of his club retaining the La Liga title this season.
"We said before the game that we knew it was going to be difficult match. I wasn't surprised by the tempo of the opponent," said Zidane after the champions lost 1-2 in their first visit to Girona.
Real now trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by eight points and have lots to catch up.
However, Zidane defended his players' attitude as they struggled to cope with Girona's pace and power throughout the 90 minutes.
"I am not worried about a lack of intensity or desire. Things aren't going well for us in La Liga, but we'll work hard as we've been doing until now.
"We've lost three points which wasn't what we expected after four wins, but the players desire for the league remains intact."
Real had gone in front after just 12 minutes when Isco slotted home a loose ball after Cristiano Ronaldo's initial effort had been parried by Girona goalkeeper Bono.
Yet, the visitors created precious little else and Girona turned the game around in four second-half minutes through Christhian Stuani and Portu just before the hour mark.
"We needed the second goal. We played well in the first-half, but football is about small details and their first goal comes from a throw-in where we weren't concentrated," added Zidane.
"I know this was not expected, but we have to move on...we can turn this around," Zidane added.