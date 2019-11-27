Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ibrahimovic becomes part owner of Allsvenskan side Hammarby

By Matt Dorman
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hint at playing for Hammarby proved a red herring, but the enigmatic striker does have a new role with the club.

London, November 27: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become part owner of Swedish side Hammarby, the club announced on Wednesday.

The former Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United striker has acquired 50 per cent of the stake held by entertainment conglomerate AEG.

Ibrahimovic, 38, has spent the past two years playing for AEG-owned LA Galaxy but confirmed his departure from the MLS outfit earlier in November.

Now a free agent, the striker sparked rumours on Tuesday of a stint with Hammarby when he tweeted an image of a playing shirt bearing his name.

But Wednesday's announcement indicated his involvement with the Allsvenskan team will be confined to an off-field role.

"Hammarby is a fantastic club with passionate supporters and has great respect in both Stockholm and Sweden," Ibrahimovic said in a statement.

"I have always liked the club and the fans and I am impressed with what the club has done in recent years, both on and off the pitch.

"Being able to join and develop Hammarby forward feels both fun and exciting."

Hammarby chairman Richard von Yxkull added: "It is too early to say anything in detail about how Zlatan can contribute to Hammarby Football, but there is clearly very great potential in the collaboration."

Ibrahimovic began his professional career with Malmo in his native Sweden in 1999.

He has been linked with multiple Serie A clubs in recent weeks, notably Bologna and Milan.

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AFG 187/10 (68.3) vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue