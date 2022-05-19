Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Squad, Schedule, Results, Points Table, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

The top five teams from the previous Asia Cup (India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan & South Korea), the hosts (Indonesia) and the two finalists from the 2022 AHF Cup (Bangladesh & Oman) have qualified for the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 tournament.

As for the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 pools, defending champions India have been drawn in Pool A along with arch-rivals Pakistan, Japan and hosts Indonesia, while Pool B comprises record winners South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Oman.

India led by Birendra Lakra will open their campaign against Pakistan on the opening day of the tournament and face Japan and Indonesia in the next two pool matches.

India has won the Asia Cup Hockey title three times and will look to go level with record title winners South Korea, who have won the cup four times so far.

Here is the Indian squad, full schedule, pools, points table, telecast and live streaming information for Asia Cup Hockey 2022:

Indian squad for Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (Captain), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (Vice Captain), Uttam Singh, S Karthi

Replacement Players and standbys: Maninder Singh, Pawan, Pardeep Singh. Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh

Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022 Format

Eight teams will be split into two groups of four teams each. Then the four teams in each pool will play each other once, with the top two teams of each pool progressing to the second round, while the third and fourth placed teams will head into the 5th to 8th classification.

In the second round, the four teams will play each other once with top two teams then playing the final and the remaining two playing the third place play-off as there is World Cup spot up for grabs. The top three teams will qualify for the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India.

Meanwhile, 5th to 8th classification will be two cross-over semifinals between third from Pool A vs fouth from Pool B and third from Pool B vs fourth from Pool A. Then the winners of the match will play the 5th and 6th place decider, while the losers of the semifinals will play the 7th and 8th place decider.

Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Pools and Points Table

Pool A

Position Team Matches Won Drew Lost Goals Points 1 India 2 Pakistan 3 Japan 4 Indonesia

Pool B

Position Team Matches Won Drew Lost Goals Points 1 Malaysia 2 South Korea 3 Bangladesh 4 Oman

Note: Top two from each pool progress to second round. Remaining head into Fifth and Eighth classification matches.

Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Pool Stages Schedule & Results

Date Fixture Pool Time in IST Result 23 May Malaysia vs Oman B 10:15 AM 23 May South Korea vs Bangladesh B 12:30 PM 23 May Japan vs Indonesia A 2:45 PM 23 May India vs Pakistan A 5 PM 24 May Oman vs Bangladesh B 10:15 AM 24 May South Korea vs Malaysia B 12:30 PM 24 May Pakistan vs Indonesia A 2:45 PM 24 May India vs Japan A 5 PM 26 May Oman vs South Korea B 10:15 AM 26 May Malaysia vs Bangladesh B 12:30 PM 26 May Pakistan vs Japan A 2:45 PM 26 May India vs Indonesia A 5 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Second Round Points Table and Schedule

Position Team Matches Won Drew Lost Goals Points 1 A1 2 B1 3 A2 4 B2

Note: Teams finishing in the top two will play the final and the remaining two will play a third-place decider.

Date Fixture Time in IST Result 28 May TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 28 May TBD vs TBD 5 PM 29 May TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 29 May TBD vs TBD 5 PM 31 May TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 31 May TBD vs TBD 5 PM 1 June Third Place Match 2:30 PM 1 June Final 5 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2022 fifth to eighth place classification schedule

Date Fixture Time in IST Result 28 May A3 vs B4 12 PM 29 May B3 vs A4 12:30 PM 31 May 7th Place Game (Loser of A3 vs B4 vs Loser of B3 vs A4) 12 PM 1 June 5th Place Game (Winner of A3 vs B4 vs Winner of B3 vs A4) 12 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Information

As it stands, there is no information on the live telecast of the tournament in Indian. However, Star Sports India has broadcast hockey tournaments in the country. So, stay tuned for update on the telecast and live streaming details.