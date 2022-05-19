Asia Cup Men's Hockey Winners List: Full list of Champions and Runners Up from 1982 to 2017

The Men's Hockey Asia Cup has been held 10 times now with as many 16 teams competing and three different teams winning the title so far. Plus, only four different teams have played the finals in the 10 editions.

While the 9 editions held so far have had the knock out stages to crown the champions, the first edition in 1982 was decided based on the results from the round robin format featuring 7 teams.

In 1982, the inaugural edition held in Karachi, the Men's Hockey Asia Cup champion was crowned based on most number of wins in the round robin format with Pakistan edging India 6 wins to 5.

South Korea are the most successful team in the tournament having won the title 4 times followed by rivals India and Pakistan, who have both won the title 3 times each.

South Korea were champions in 1994, 1999, 2009 and 2013, while current holders India won in 2003, 2007 and 2017 and their arch-rivals Pakistan won the first three editions of the title in 1982, 1985 and 1989.

India is also the most consistent side in the Asia Cup Hockey as they have played in 8 of the 10 finals being held so far, while Pakistan is the next best with 6 final appearances followed by South Korea, who have been involved in 5 finals, winning 4 of them.

Here is a look at the winners and runners up list of Asia Cup Hockey:

Year Host City Winner Result Runner Up 1982 Karachi, Pakistan Pakistan Round Robin India 1985 Dhaka, Bangladesh Pakistan 3-2 India 1989 New Delhi, India Pakistan 2-0 India 1994 Hiroshima, Japan South Korea 1-0 India 1999 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia South Korea 5-4 Pakistan 2003 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia India 4-2 Pakistan 2007 Chennai India 7-2 South Korea 2009 Kuantan, Malaysia South Korea 1-0 Pakistan 2013 Ipoh, Malaysia South Korea 4-3 India 2017 Dhaka, Bangladesh India 2-1 Malaysia

Third place also is important in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup as it guarantees a team a place in the Hockey World Cup if they have not already qualified for the show-piece event.

While India, South Korea and Pakistan have won the title multiple times, the trio have also clinched the third-place seven times between each other. China (2 times) and Malaysia (1 time) have also finished the tournament as the third-placed team.

Here is a look at the Third Place and Fourth Place teams of Asia Cup Hockey:

Year Third Place Result Fourth Place 1982 China Round Robin Results Malaysia 1985 South Korea 2-0 Japan 1989 South Korea 1-0 Japan 1994 Pakistan 5-2 Malaysia 1999 India 4-2 Malaysia 2003 South Korea 4-2 Japan 2007 Malaysia 5-3 Japan 2009 China 3-3 AET (7-6 penalties) Malaysia 2013 Pakistan 3-1 Malaysia 2017 Pakistan 6-3 South Korea