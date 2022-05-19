Asia Cup Men's Hockey Winners List: Full list of Champions and Runners Up from 1982 to 2017

Bengaluru, May 19: Asia Cup Hockey, the continental hockey tournament hosted by Asian Hockey Federation, is being held since 1982 with the winner being crowned the champion and the top three also earning spots in the Hockey World Cup.
The Men's Hockey Asia Cup has been held 10 times now with as many 16 teams competing and three different teams winning the title so far. Plus, only four different teams have played the finals in the 10 editions.
While the 9 editions held so far have had the knock out stages to crown the champions, the first edition in 1982 was decided based on the results from the round robin format featuring 7 teams.
In 1982, the inaugural edition held in Karachi, the Men's Hockey Asia Cup champion was crowned based on most number of wins in the round robin format with Pakistan edging India 6 wins to 5.
South Korea are the most successful team in the tournament having won the title 4 times followed by rivals India and Pakistan, who have both won the title 3 times each.
South Korea were champions in 1994, 1999, 2009 and 2013, while current holders India won in 2003, 2007 and 2017 and their arch-rivals Pakistan won the first three editions of the title in 1982, 1985 and 1989.
India is also the most consistent side in the Asia Cup Hockey as they have played in 8 of the 10 finals being held so far, while Pakistan is the next best with 6 final appearances followed by South Korea, who have been involved in 5 finals, winning 4 of them.
Here is a look at the winners and runners up list of Asia Cup Hockey:
|Year
|Host City
|Winner
|Result
|Runner Up
|1982
|Karachi, Pakistan
|Pakistan
|Round Robin
|India
|1985
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|3-2
|India
|1989
|New Delhi, India
|Pakistan
|2-0
|India
|1994
|Hiroshima, Japan
|South Korea
|1-0
|India
|1999
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|South Korea
|5-4
|Pakistan
|2003
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|India
|4-2
|Pakistan
|2007
|Chennai
|India
|7-2
|South Korea
|2009
|Kuantan, Malaysia
|South Korea
|1-0
|Pakistan
|2013
|Ipoh, Malaysia
|South Korea
|4-3
|India
|2017
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|India
|2-1
|Malaysia
Third place also is important in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup as it guarantees a team a place in the Hockey World Cup if they have not already qualified for the show-piece event.
While India, South Korea and Pakistan have won the title multiple times, the trio have also clinched the third-place seven times between each other. China (2 times) and Malaysia (1 time) have also finished the tournament as the third-placed team.
Here is a look at the Third Place and Fourth Place teams of Asia Cup Hockey:
|Year
|Third Place
|Result
|Fourth Place
|1982
|China
|Round Robin Results
|Malaysia
|1985
|South Korea
|2-0
|Japan
|1989
|South Korea
|1-0
|Japan
|1994
|Pakistan
|5-2
|Malaysia
|1999
|India
|4-2
|Malaysia
|2003
|South Korea
|4-2
|Japan
|2007
|Malaysia
|5-3
|Japan
|2009
|China
|3-3 AET (7-6 penalties)
|Malaysia
|2013
|Pakistan
|3-1
|Malaysia
|2017
|Pakistan
|6-3
|South Korea
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.