Asian Games 2018: India hockey to begin defence against Hong Kong; women to face Indonesia first

After Hong Kong China, the Indians will next play Japan on August 24 followed by matches against Korea (August 26) and Sri Lanka (August 28).

Schedule for the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018 has been announced!!

Visit the link for more details https://t.co/8mpiqPi8fn#AsiaHockey#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/FDgDGflIuc — Asian Hockey Fed. (@asia_hockey) July 16, 2018

The Indian women's team, meanwhile, has been placed in Pool B alongside title holders Korea, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia. Pool A features China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong China and Chinese Taipei.

The Indian women's team will open its campaign against hosts Indonesia on August 19, followed by games against Kazakhstan (August 21), Korea (August 25) and Thailand (August 27).

The 18th edition of the Asian Games will see the highest ever number of participating teams in the history of hockey competitions at the continental event. Twenty-one teams from 14 countries will go head to head in the men's and women's categories in 60 matches over a course of 14 days.

The winners of the men's and women's categories will book their places in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. All matches will be played in the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Jakarta.

After 25 men's and 20 women's matches, the classification stage will begin on the August 29. Women's final is scheduled to be played on August 31 while the men's final will be played on the September 1. This edition of the Asian Games will also witness the debut of Video Referral System in the continental event.

India's pool fixtures:

Women: August 19: India vs Indonesia

August 21: India vs Kazakhstan

August 25: India vs Korea

August 27: India vs Thailand

Men: August 22: India vs Hong Kong

August 24: India vs Japan

August 26: India vs Korea

August 28: India vs Sri Lanka