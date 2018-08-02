Asian Games 2018: Pakistan hockey team ends protest, to compete in Jakarta

The Pakistan men's team are the most successful at the Asian Games with eight gold medals but players had threatened to skip the upcoming edition after not being paid their allowances for the last six months.

However, captain Mohammad Rizwan Senior confirmed that PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokar had assured him unpaid allowances would be cleared before the Games and therefore the players would end their protest.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) chiefs have assured the players who are to represent Pakistan at the Asian Games 2018 that their daily allowances and other dues would be given before the event. They said... https://t.co/UVqV8KU3X0 — PHF (@PHFOfficial) August 1, 2018

"We will clear all dues before going to Asian Games," Khokar was quoted as saying by local media. "Unfortunately, our grant was stopped due to certain unknown reason.

"If we don't get the money I will pay the players through my own means."

(With inputs from Agencies).