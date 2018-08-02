English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Pakistan hockey team ends protest, to compete in Jakarta

Posted By:
The Pakistan mens team are the most successful at the Asian Games with eight gold medals.
The Pakistan men's team are the most successful at the Asian Games with eight gold medals.

Islamabad, August 2: Pakistan has averted a potential 2018 Asian Games boycott by its hockey players after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) gave assurances that overdue daily allowances would be paid in full before the multi-sports event begins in Indonesia on August 18.

The Pakistan men's team are the most successful at the Asian Games with eight gold medals but players had threatened to skip the upcoming edition after not being paid their allowances for the last six months.

However, captain Mohammad Rizwan Senior confirmed that PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokar had assured him unpaid allowances would be cleared before the Games and therefore the players would end their protest.

"We will clear all dues before going to Asian Games," Khokar was quoted as saying by local media. "Unfortunately, our grant was stopped due to certain unknown reason.

"If we don't get the money I will pay the players through my own means."

(With inputs from Agencies).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue