Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Tsung-Yu scores again, BAN 1-2 CTP in 2nd Quarter Live By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 13:39 [IST]

Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score: On August 30 at 1:00 PM IST, Pool B brings an important clash as Bangladesh are up against Chinese Taipei. Both teams lost their opening games as Bangladesh went down 1-4 to Malaysia, while Chinese Taipei suffered a 0-7 defeat against South Korea.

This match is crucial for survival in the group, as a win can keep hopes of Super 4s qualification alive. Check out the Live Score Updates here on MyKhel. Keep refreshing for Latest Updates.

LIVE Feed

Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score: BAN 1-2 CTP 21'Bangladesh make another circle penetration but the Taipei defence stands tall to deny them. Goal for Chinese Taipei Goaaaaaaal!! Tsung-Yu finds the net with a superb drag flick and Chinese Taipei take the lead. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Chinese Taipei win a penalty corner. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score 16'Joy makes a darting run into the circle but his strike is saved by the Chinese Taipei keeper. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 The 2nd quarter starts. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score The first quarter ends and it is all squares at the moment. Bangladesh 1-1 Chinese Taipei Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score: BAN 1-1 CTP 14'Ashraful Islam slams his strike over the target from the penalty corner. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score: BAN 1-1 CTP 13'Sobuj sends in a cross which is booted away by the Chinese Taipei keeper, but Bangladesh has been handed a penalty corner. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score: BAN 1-1 CTP 12'Chinese Taipei are looking confident going forward. They have garnered a lot of confidence since equalizing. Bangladesh look a bit jaded at the moment. Goal for Chinese Taipei Goaaaaaaal!! Tsung-Yu finds the net and equalizes for Taipei. A superb finish from him and no chance for the Bangladesh keeper. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score 8'Huang makes a good run and makes a circle penetration for Taipei, but the Bangladesh defenders win the ball back. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score 5'A long shot from outside the circle from a Chinese Taipei player. It goes into the back of the net but it won't be a goal as the shot was taken outside of the circle. Goal for Bangladesh! Goaaaaaaal!! Abdulla scores early for Bangladesh. A superb pick up and smash as the Tigers take the lead. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score 2'Bangladesh are trying to press forward and make their first circle penetration. But they end up losing the ball as Chinese Taipei get a free out. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score The national anthems are done. The action is set to start in a moment. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 The two nations have so far played twice, and Bangladesh won both of those encounters. The 1st quarter is set to start in a moment. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Lineups The Lineups. The match starts. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Live Updates Bangladesh are ranked 29 while Chinese Taipei are 38 - hence it promises to be a close contest in Rajgir. The two Asian nations know the importance of this clash as a defeat for either side would effectively eliminate them from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei - Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Asia Cup Hockey Pool B match between Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. The match will commence from 1 pm IST, 1:30 pm Local Time in Bangladesh. Both teams lost their opening games as Bangladesh went down 1-4 to Malaysia, while Chinese Taipei suffered a 0-7 defeat against South Korea.

The 12th Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is being held from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India. Eight Asian teams are competing for the continental title and a direct spot at the 2026 FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Originally, the tournament was supposed to feature Pakistan and Oman, but security and financial concerns forced changes. Bangladesh replaced Pakistan, while Kazakhstan stepped in for Oman. The teams are divided into two groups: Pool A (India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan) and Pool B (South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei).

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the Super 4s, where only the winner secures direct qualification for the World Cup. Teams finishing between 2nd and 6th will enter the qualifiers. South Korea, the defending champions with five titles, and hosts India, with three titles, are considered the front-runners. Matches are broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV, while spectators can enter for free upon registration.

Bangladesh, a participant since 1982, relies on a blend of gritty defense and sharp penalty corners. Star defender Ashraful Islam scored their only goal against Malaysia, while captain Mohammad Bhuiyan leads a youthful and energetic squad, with 10 players under the age of 25. Forwards Arshad Hossain and Ehteshamul Haque are key to breaking through opposition defenses.

Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, is taking part in only their second Asia Cup, having debuted in 2013. While they lack the pedigree of other Asian hockey powers, their team has shown gradual improvement. Captain Chun-Yu Chang emphasizes unity and fighting spirit, with midfielders like Yu-An Chen and Po-An Hsieh supporting forwards Ming-Hsuan Huang and Yi-Cheng Tsai.