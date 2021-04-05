CHAIROS Hockey Cup 2021: Canara Bank reigns supreme

The proceeds of the three-day tournament, organised by Coorg Challengers Chickpet Association, under the aegis of Hockey Karnataka, were donated to Cheshire Homes India, Bengaluru.

Dr AB Subbaiah, Olympian, Arjun Awardee and Hockey India Secretary inaugurated the tournament which brought together 23 of the best state level teams from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

MG Poonacha, from Team Coorg Gulf was adjudged the Man of the Match.

An exclusive Limited edition CHAIROS SPRINT sports watch by QNET was awarded to Canara Bank team.

Prithviraj GN, Canara Bank received the Player of the Tournament who bagged Limited edition CHAIROS CHRONO + Blue sports watch by QNET.

The teams included an array of world-class players who have represented India at global hockey tournaments and many of them have been a part of the world's biggest sporting stage, the Olympics.

CHAIROS Hockey Cup: A tournament for a noble cause

An exhibition match was played before the finals, comprising players who are sports icons from yesteryear and Olympians.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, all teams strictly followed the safety and health protocols while also doing PCR tests.

Social distancing norms were strictly implemented to ensure safety of the spectators as well.