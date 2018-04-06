CWG 2018: India eves outclass Malaysia 4-1

Two goals from Gurjit Kaur (6', 39') and a goal each from skipper Rani (56') and Lalremsiami (59') saw the Indians secure a victory against their Asian counterparts. Malaysia's lone goal was scored by Nuraini Rashid in the 38th minute.

India started the first quarter with electric pace and made chances inside the first minute itself. India won three penalty corners in the first quarter, the last of which was converted successfully by drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur.

FT. The Indian Eves put on a dominating show in their second match of the @GC2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on 6th April, as an imposing performance showed off their ability to take full control of a game.#IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #INDvMAS #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/kHzw8gnTEl — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 6, 2018

Malaysia on the other hand were struggling to create many chances, but their efficiency in the 38th minute saw them convert a penalty corner through Nuraini Rashid to equalise.

However, India's disappointment did not stay long as just a minute later, India regained their lead when Gurjit Kaur stroked a powerful flick above the Malaysian goalkeeper to convert her second penalty corner.

The Indians continued to make surging runs into the opposition's half but Malaysia maintained a good defense to deny India.

It was a crucial last quarter for both the teams as India looked to hold onto their lead and secure the three points, while Malaysia needed to score a goal quickly in order to make their way back into the match.

In the 56th minute, Neha Goyal made a darting run from the right flank, avoiding challenges from multiple defenders and passing the ball past the Malaysian Goalkeeper towards Rani who was given a single tap-in into the back of the net to extend India's lead to 3-1.

India continued to attack their opponents and were rewarded in the 59th minute with a fourth goal when Lalremsiami carried the ball up-field into the striking circle for a counter attack and passed it to Vandana Katariya, whose return pass was calmly finished off by Lalremsiami to secure a convincing victory.

India will England in their third match of Pool A on Sunday.