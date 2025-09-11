Dilip Tirkey Exclusive: Hockey India President on Grassroot Strength, Vision for Global Dominance, Evolution By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:46 [IST]

The resurgence of the Indian hockey ecosystem is palpable in the last few years. From the glorious past days to the modern renaissance, Hockey is evolving in the country and is heading towards a more sustainable direction.

The Indian hockey team recently won the Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir. Held at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar, the Men in Blue won the title by defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final, marking their fourth Asia Cup title and ending an eight-year wait to reclaim the continental crown.

MyKhel caught up with India Hockey Legend and current Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, who shared insightful thoughts in a recent interview. Tirkey spoke to us just a day before the Final, which made numerous significant revelations on spearheading Hockey's growth across the corpus of the nation.

Qs: India has reached the final of the Asia Cup 2025. What does this performance signify for Indian hockey?

Dilip Tirkey: "We have dominated Asian hockey. We were champions in the last Asian Games and have won bronze medals in the last two Olympics. Our team has performed better than any other Asian team in recent years. Though we didn't do well in the last Pro League, Team India is preparing seriously for upcoming important tournaments-the World Cup, Asian Games, 2028 Olympics. Our players are fit and playing with attacking intent. We are certainly heading in the right direction."

India's commanding performance at the Asia Cup 2025 was highlighted by their 4-1 win over South Korea in the final at Rajgir, Bihar. Early goals from Sukhjeet Singh and a brace by Dilpreet Singh, one from Amit Rohidas underpinned India's return as continental champions after an eight-year wait, thus securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Qs: How do you see India transforming its Asian dominance into consistent performance against European and Australian teams on the world stage?

Dilip Tirkey: "We need to improve our approach against European and Australian hockey styles. Our forwards are playing well with good attacking hockey and field goals. But we must learn more to compete at the highest level globally. Coaches and players are aware and working on this. There is immense talent at the grassroots, and we are strengthening U-17, U-19, U-21, and senior programs with international exposure, including trips to Europe for junior teams."

Qs: Regarding grassroots hockey, is there a proper mechanism for player development and international exposure?

Dilip Tirkey: "Yes, we are focusing on creating a core group that spans youth to senior levels for better player tracking and development. The recent international exposure for U-17 and U-19 teams abroad is part of this strategy. There will be more programmed approach to build the next gen of our country. These measures will ensure we continue to produce world-class players."

Qs: The 2023 World Cup performance in Odisha was not up to the mark; many seniors retired, and new players are emerging now. Will this Asia Cup squad form the core team for the 2028 Olympics?

Dilip Tirkey: "Senior players will continue based on fitness and performance. After the World Cup, we revamped the coaching staff and ended up Asian Games champions in 2023 and earned an Olympic bronze. The team is evolving with a blend of senior and junior talent. This year's players have shown great promise."

Qs: India's hockey infrastructure features world-class stadiums like Kalinga in Bhubaneswar and arenas in Rourkela. Are there plans to develop hockey in new regions like southern and northeastern India?

Dilip Tirkey: "Kalinga Stadium is one of the best globally, and Odisha has been fantastic in supporting hockey. We've also hosted successful tournaments in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar. With government support, we definitely want to take international hockey to new regions and states less known for the sport. We appreciate the Bihar government's great support for the Asia Cup here in Rajgir."

Qs: Hockey has evolved a lot since you played. What are the major changes in tactics and fitness?

Dilip Tirkey: "Hockey has changed a lot - rules, pace, and style. Today's hockey is faster. Earlier, there was a 5-yard foul and different ball control rules. Now players must be 100% fit to compete at this level. The game demands endurance, skill, and quick strategy. It has radically changed in the last few years."

Qs: The Bihar government plans to build smaller stadiums with a better atmosphere for fans. What do you think of the turnout here?

Dilip Tirkey: "We are very happy. When we first hosted in Rajgir, there were worries about crowd size. But hockey fans came out in great numbers, and the atmosphere is special in smaller stadiums. It's excellent for the future of hockey to have passionate spectators in these new venues."