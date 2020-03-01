English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former India player and Olympic bronze medallist Balbir Singh Kullar passes away

By Pti
Balbir Singh Kullar passes away at 77 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)
Balbir Singh Kullar passes away at 77 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi, March 1: Former India player Balbir Singh Kullar, who was a part of the 1968 Olympics bronze-winning team, has died, the national federation said on Sunday (March 1).

He was 77.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and a two-time Olympic medallist, Balbir Singh Kullar," Hockey India said on its official Twitter handle.

"We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family. On behalf of Hockey India, our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Balbir Singh Kullar's family and friends at this time of grief."

Born at Sansarpur village of Jalandhar district in Punjab, Kullar made his India debut in 1963 in Lyon in France. He gained reputation as an inside forward in the Indian team and toured several countries like Belgium, England, the Netherlands, New Zealand and West Germany.

He was also a member of the Indian team that won the Asian Games gold in 1966 (Bangkok) and the Olympic Bronze in 1968 (Mexico).

More HOCKEY INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: hockey india hockey india
Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue