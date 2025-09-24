Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

Yogasana set for recognition as Sports in Global Stage, to make debut in Asian Games 2026

Yamal missed out on Ballon d'Or due to his age, claims LaLiga chief Tebas

IND vs BAN Head To Head Record, Stats & Results in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

HIL 2026: Full Squad Of All Teams After Mini Auction- Check Deets By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 17:47 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

HIL 2026: The excitement around the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) Mini Auctions peaked today on 24th Sep as teams finalized their squads during a dynamic closed-door session in New Delhi. More than 100 male players were up for grabs, and franchises made calculated and bold decisions to strengthen their line-ups for the upcoming season.

With a salary cap of INR 4 Crores for the men's category, teams carefully balanced their selections, combining seasoned international stars, talented youngsters, and specialists like goalkeepers and drag-flickers.

In a key development, the Hero HIL Governing Council has taken over the management of the UP Rudras franchise for the 2026 season. Until a permanent owner is appointed, the team will be operated by the Governing Council and will compete under the name "HIL Governing Council."

The men's franchises participating in the auction included HIL Governing Council, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

HIL 2026 Full Squad Of All Teams

HIL Governing Council (Formerly UP Rudras): Retained - Prashant Barla (Jr Player), Priyobarta Talem (Jr Player), Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Sudeep Chirmako, Jasjit Singh Kular, Sebastian Dockier (Overseas), Kane Russell (Overseas), Tanguy Cosyns (Overseas), James Mazarelo (Overseas), James Albery (Overseas), Sam Ward (Overseas).

New buys - Ajeet Yadav (INR 11.50 Lakhs), Thies Prinz (INR 36 Lakhs), Rahul Yadav (INR 2 Lakh), Mohd Harris (INR 2 Lakh).

Hyderabad Toofans (All players were retained from original squad): Mukul Sharma, Irengbam Rohit (Jr Player), Bikramjit Singh (Jr Player), Sundaram Rajawat (Jr Player), Arshdeep Singh (Jr Player), Devindar Sunil Walmiki, Amandeep Lakra, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Rahim Aakib Sayyed, Rajinder, Shilanand Lakra, Talwinder Singh, Gonzalo Peillat (Overseas), Jean Paul Danneberg (Overseas), Nic Woods (Overseas), Jacob Anderson (Overseas), Arthur de Sloover (Overseas), Timothy Brand (Overseas), Zachary Wallace (Overseas).

JSW Soorma Hockey Club: Retained - Sukhvinder (Jr Player), Pradip Mandal (Jr Player), Vincent Vanasch (Overseas), Jeremy Hayward (Overseas), Nicolás Della Torre (Overseas), Victor Wegnez (Overseas), Nicolas Keenan (Overseas), Dayaan Cassiem (Overseas), Nicolas Poncelet (Overseas), Mohith H S, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Harjeet Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Pawan Rajbhar, Akashdeep Singh (Traded From UP Rudras).

New buy - Jeetpal (INR 3.2 Lakh).

Ranchi Royals: Retained - Yashdeep Siwach, Amir Ali (Jr Player), Anmol Ekka (Jr Player), Araijeet Singh Hundal (Jr Player), Suraj Karkera, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Timothee Clement (Overseas), Timothy Howard (Overseas), Mustapha Cassiem (Overseas), Tom Boon (Overseas).

New buys - Manmeet Singh Rai (INR 2 Lakh), Ashish Purty (INR 2 Lakh), Loick Luypaert (INR 10 Lakhs), Sam Lane (INR 10 Lakhs), Jack Waller (INR 10 Lakhs), Ravneet Singh (INR 5 Lakhs).

SG Pipers: Retained - Manjeet, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Rohit (Jr Player), Ankit Pal (Jr Player), Dilraj Singh (Jr Player), Aditya Lalage (Jr Player), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (Jr Player), Pawan, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Willott KY (Overseas), Tomas Santiago (Overseas), Gareth Furlong (Overseas), Tomas Domene (Overseas), Jacob Draper (Overseas - Traded from Ranchi Royals Hockey).

New buys - Roman Duvekot (INR 10 Lakhs), Rupinder Pal Singh (INR 12 Lakhs), Bram Van Battum (INR 11 Lakhs).

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers: Retained - Gursewak Singh (Jr Player), Hayden Beltz (Overseas), Gauthier Boccard (Overseas), James Carr (Overseas), Sean Findlay (Overseas), Enrique Gonzalez (Overseas - Traded from Vedanta Kalinga Lancers), Christopher Rühr (Overseas - Traded from Delhi SG Pipers), Jugraj Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Pradhan Poovanna Chandura, Affan Yousuf, Atul Deep, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek.

New buys - Parmod (INR 5 Lakh), Vivek Lakra (INR 23 Lakhs), Ketan Kushwaha (INR 2.5 Lakh), Ajinkya Jadhav (INR 2 Lakh), Tom Grambusch (INR 10 Lakhs).

Tamil Nadu Dragons: Retained - Pruthvi GM, Arun J (Jr Player), Prince Deep Singh (Jr Player), Chandan Yadav (Jr Player), Amit Rohidas, Anand Lakra, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Shesha Gowda, Selvam Karthi, Uttam Singh, Thomas Sorsby (Overseas), David Harte (Overseas), Moritz Ludwig (Overseas), Tom Craig (Overseas), Govers Blake (Overseas), Nathan Ephraums (Overseas).

New buys - Adrohit Ekka (INR 11 Lakhs), Sushil Dhanwar (INR 2 Lakh), K Selvaraj (INR 2 Lakh), Sander de Wijn (INR 36 Lakhs).

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers: Retained - Gursahibjit Singh, Rohit Kullu (Jr Player), Deepak Pradhan (Jr Player), Rosan Kujur (Jr Player), Krishan B Pathak, Sanjay, Partap Lakra, Moriangthem Rabichandra, Dilpreet Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Alexander Hendrickx (Overseas), Arthur van Doren (Overseas), Antoine Kina (Overseas).

New buys - Liam Henderson (INR 42 Lakhs), Amit Toppo (INR 2 Lakh), Sunil PB (INR 2 Lakh), Bobby Singh Dhami (INR 10 Lakhs), Jed Snowden (INR 10 Lakhs), Cooper Burns (34.50 Lakhs), Craig Marais (INR 10 Lakhs).