Why Germany Hasn't Produced a Ballon d'Or Winner in 30 Years - And Could the Next Generation Change That?

Diego Gomez Scores Four Goals As Brighton Secures 6-0 Victory Over Barnsley In EFL Cup

Isak Feels Prepared For His First Premier League Start With Liverpool This Weekend

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match Today?

HIL Mini Auction Live Updates: Adrohit Ekka Goes To Tamil Nadu For 11 Lakhs Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:47 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

HIL Mini Auction LIVE Updates: The stage is set for the much-anticipated Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 Men's and Women's Mini Auctions, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 24th September 2025.

With teams keen to fine-tune their rosters and lock in the brightest stars from the global hockey circuit, the event promises plenty of drama, strategy, and suspense off the turf.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates)

LIVE Feed

HIL Mini Auction 2026 Live Updates: UNSOLD Van Oost Maxim goes unsold. Victor Charlet from France also went through the same fate. Argentina's Lautaro Domene also dind't find any buyer. HIL Mini Auction 2026 Live Updates: SOLD! Tommy Willems, the Belgium defender goes UNSOLD. Netherlands' Sander de Wijn goes to Tamil Nadu Dragons for a whopping 36 lakhs! HIL Mini Auction 2026 Live Updates: Next Up Is Overseas Defenders! Foeign defenders are now up for grabs! HIL Mini Auction 2026 Live Updates: UNSOLD! Jeet Pal is the next name, the 18 year-old unfortunately didn't find any team. Done with this lot. HIL Mini Auction 2026 Live Updates: SOLD! Sushil Dhanwar sold to Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 2 lakhs. HIL Mini Auction 2026 Live Updates: UNSOLD! Love Kumar Kanojia goes unsold, the 21-year-old mideo. Bipin BR also went through the same fate. 28-year-old Ashis Kumar Topno was ignored as well. HIL Mini Auction 2026 Live Updates: SOLD! 36-year-old Rahim goes unsold. 18-year-old Manmit Singh Rai was later sold to Ranchi Royals for 2 lakhs. HIL Mini Auction Live Updates: UNSOLD 15-year-old Rahul Yadav, a young prodigy didn't find any bidders. After Yadav, Samir, a 17-year-old player was also ignored. HIL Mini Auction Live Updates: UNSOLD Neeraj was up next and was ignored by the franchises. Ujwal Singh, the following player also didn't find any buyer. HIL Mini Auction Live Updates: UNSOLD Sukhmanpreet Singh goes unsold. Thanoujam Luwang with a 5 lakh bid also didn't find any bidders. HIL Mini Auction Live Updates: SOLD! Amit Toppo sold to Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for 2 lakhs. HIL Mini Auction Live Updates: UNSOLD! Surya NM remains unsold. No bidders. Same fate for Rahul Rajbhar as well. HIL Mini Auction Live: UNSOLD! S Mareeswaran goes unsold! HIL Auction 2026 Live: SOLD! Adrohit Ekka sold to Tamil Nadu for 11 lakhs . It was a bidding battle between Tamil Nadu and Soorma with the former winning the final bid. HIL Auction 2026 Live: UNSOLD! Aditya Singh goes UNSOLD. Yet to see an Indian player to be sold. HIL Auction 2026 Live Updates: UNSOLD! First up is 23-year-old Rajbir Singh and he goes unsold! HIL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Delay... There is an issue with the purse of one of the teams on the screen. We wait for it to be corrected... HIL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Indian Midfielders Next... It's time for some good Indian midfielders...expect the unexpected! HIL Auction 2026 Live Updates: UNSOLD! Vandenbroucke Simon, the Belgium 23-year-old GK also goes UNSOLD. His base price was 5 lakhs. HIL Auction 2026 Live Updates: UNSOLD! Netherlands' Pirman Blaack, the veteran GK also goes unsold... HIL Auction 2026 Live Updates: UNSOLD! Belgium's Loic van Dorren also goes unsold. The franchises are picky today it seems. Only one sold player as of now. HIL Auction 2026 Live Updates: UNSOLD! Joshua Williams Nnaji goes unsold. HIL Auction 2026 Live Updates: SOLD! Jed Snowden sold to Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for 10 lakhs! HIL Auction Live Updates: UNSOLD! Jay Hyeon Kim goes unsold! No one is interested to buy the keeper HIL Auction Live: Starting Off With Overseas GKs Jay Heyon Kim is the first player up. The goalkeeper from South Korea. Starting at 10 lakhs base price. HIL Mini Auction Live: Few Minutes Away... The coverage of the HIL Auction has already started as President Dilip Tirkey starts off with a welcome speech. HIL Mini Auction Live Updates: What Did President Dilip Turkey Say? Responding to the upcoming auction, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey highlighted the effort required to run a league of HIL's scale. He noted that hockey has a rich tradition in India, and the league plays a vital role in creating opportunities for players while promoting inclusivity. The HIL also helps elevate the sport's visibility and provides a platform for corporate participation in supporting athletes. He expressed gratitude to the franchise partners for their continued commitment and described the mini auction as a key milestone for the league's second edition. Finally, he extended his best wishes to all teams and players participating. Hockey India League Auction Live: Base Price Players will be available in three starting price tiers: INR 2 Lakhs, INR 5 Lakhs, and INR 10 Lakhs, with INR 2 Lakhs as the minimum for all players, whether Indian or overseas. Teams can only bid if they have enough budget and available squad spots, and they must manage their funds carefully to complete their roster. As a key part of building teams for HIL 2026, the auctions are already creating significant excitement and anticipation. Hockey India League Live Auction: Salary Cap, Player Requirement Over 100 men and more than 100 women players will be up for selection, with teams operating under a salary cap of INR 4 Crores for men and INR 2 Crores for women. Each franchise is required to build a 20-player squad, including 2 goalkeepers and 18 outfield players. Rules permit a maximum of 7 overseas players per team and require at least 3 Indian juniors, promoting squad balance and giving young talent a chance to shine. HIL Mini Auction Live: Excitement Peaking! Anticipation is rising ahead of the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 Men's and Women's Mini Auctions in New Delhi. Franchises are gearing up to strengthen their teams and bring in top international and domestic talent, making the event a high-stakes showcase of strategy, planning, and off-field excitement.

More than 100 male and over 100 female players will go under the hammer, with franchises working within a salary cap of INR 4 Crores for men and INR 2 Crores for women. Each team must assemble a 20-member squad (2 goalkeepers and 18 outfield players), while rules allow up to 7 overseas signings and mandate at least 3 Indian juniors, ensuring balance and opportunities for emerging talent.

Players will be listed under three base price categories - INR 2 Lakhs, INR 5 Lakhs, and INR 10 Lakhs, with INR 2 Lakhs as the minimum bid bracket for both Indian and foreign athletes. Importantly, teams can only participate in bidding if they have the budget and vacant slots, and they must keep their purse aligned with the squad requirements.

The auctions, seen as a crucial step in shaping squads for HIL 2026, are already generating buzz. With strategic planning underway in every camp, fans can expect intense bidding wars for top talent. The event begins at 10:30 AM, with the men's auction first, followed by the women's auction.

Reacting to the auction, President Dilip Tirkey said that organizing a league like the HIL takes a lot of hard work and planning. Hockey has a strong history in India, and the league helps more players get opportunities and makes the sport more inclusive. It also raises the profile of hockey. The league gives companies a chance to get involved and support players. He thanked the franchise partners for their support. The mini auction is an important step for the second edition of the league. He wished all the teams and players good luck.