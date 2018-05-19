Hockey India names Rajinder Singh as president following Mariamma Koshy's retirement

Koshy had in various capacities been involved in hockey administration for over two decades. "Ms Mariamma Koshy has contributed to Indian Hockey over the last two decades and we are grateful for her services. She has been a guiding light for the Federation and also a big source of inspiration to many players and administrators alike. We wish her the best in her future endeavors." stated Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, secretary general, Hockey India.

Meanwhile, Rajinder Singh, senior vice-president, takes charge as president of Hockey India from May 19, 2018. Rajinder Singh was earlier the treasurer of Hockey India and is currently the treasurer of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. "We are happy to name Rajinder Singh as the president of Hockey India from 19 May 2018 following the resignation of Ms Mariamma Koshy. We wish Rajinder Singh the best in this new role," added Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad.

Source: Hockey India