Hockey World Cup Goals: Top Indian Goal-scorers And Top Goal-scores Overall in Every Edition of HWC

The teams success mainly depends on the goals scored and the 14 editions so far has seen a total of 2433 goals been scored in 605 matches with scoring rate at an average of 4 per match.

The main contributors of the goals in the show-piece event have been the three of the most successful teams in the competition - Australia, Pakistan and Netherlands. India too feature in the top five and so do Spain.

Pakistan's Tanvir Ahmad Dar was the top scorer at the first men's hockey world cup held in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain, where India's Rajwinder Singh finished top-scorer for the country with three goals.

The first time a player scored 10 or more goals at a single edition and finished top-scorer was in 1978 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Dutchman Paul Litjens topped the chart with 15 goals.

Rajinder Singh became the first and only Indian to score 10 or more goals and finish as the top goal-scorer in a Hockey World Cup in 1982.

Since the 1978 edition, eight other players, who finished as top-scorer, have scored 10 or more goals. However, Netherlands' Litjens' tally still remains the highest-ever by a player at a single edition.

The next best is by India's Rajinder Singh (12) in 1982 and Australia's Jay Stacy (12) in 1998. Netherlands' Taeke Taekema is the only player to have finished as the top scorer at two editions.

Now, let's take a look at some of the goals records in the Hockey World Cup:

Top Five Goal-scoring Nations in Hockey World Cup 1. Australia - 305 goals in 92 matches 2. Netherlands - 267 goals in 100 matches 3. Pakistan - 235 goals in 89 matches 4. India - 199 goals in 95 matches 5. Spain - 176 goals in 94 matches Most Goals in every edition of Hockey World Cup Edition Top Goal-scorer Country Goals 2018 Blake Govers Australia 7 2018 Alexander Hendrickx Belgium 7 2014 Gonzalo Peillat Argentina 10 2010 Luke Doerner Australia 8 2010 Taeke Taekema Netherlands 8 2006 Taeke Taekema Netherlands 11 2002 Jorge Lombi Argentina 10 2002 Sohail Abbas Pakistan 10 1998 Jay Stacy Australia 12 1994 Taco van den Honert Netherlands 10 1990 Ignacio Escude Spain 10 1986 Ric Charlesworth Australia 7 1982 Rajinder Singh India 12 1978 Paul Litjens Netherlands 15 1975 Manzoorul Hassan Pakistan 7 1975 Stefan Otulakowski Poland 7 1973 Ties Kruize Netherlands 9 1971 Tanvir Ahmad Dar Pakistan 8 Top Indian goal-scores in every edition of Hockey World Cup Edition Top Indian Goal-scorer(s) Goals 2018 Simranjeet Singh & Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 4 2014 Akashdeep Singh 5 2010 Sandeep Singh 4 2006 Shivendra Singh 4 2002 Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh & Deepak Thakur 4 1998 Mukesh Kumar 4 1994 Mukesh Kumar 3 1990 Sebastian Jude Felix & Jagbir Singh 3 1986 Mohammed Shahid & Mohinder Pal Singh 2 1982 Rajinder Singh 12 1978 Victor J Philips 3 1975 Mohinder Singh 4 1973 Surjit Singh Randhawa 6 1971 Rajwinder Singh 3