Hockey World Cup Goals: Top Indian Goal-scorers And Top Goal-scores Overall in Every Edition of HWC

Top Five Goal-scoring Nations in Hockey World Cup
1. Australia - 305 goals in 92 matches
2. Netherlands - 267 goals in 100 matches
3. Pakistan - 235 goals in 89 matches
4. India - 199 goals in 95 matches
5. Spain - 176 goals in 94 matches
Most Goals in every edition of Hockey World Cup
|Edition
|Top Goal-scorer
|Country
|Goals
|2018
|Blake Govers
|Australia
|7
|2018
|Alexander Hendrickx
|Belgium
|7
|2014
|Gonzalo Peillat
|Argentina
|10
|2010
|Luke Doerner
|Australia
|8
|2010
|Taeke Taekema
|Netherlands
|8
|2006
|Taeke Taekema
|Netherlands
|11
|2002
|Jorge Lombi
|Argentina
|10
|2002
|Sohail Abbas
|Pakistan
|10
|1998
|Jay Stacy
|Australia
|12
|1994
|Taco van den Honert
|Netherlands
|10
|1990
|Ignacio Escude
|Spain
|10
|1986
|Ric Charlesworth
|Australia
|7
|1982
|Rajinder Singh
|India
|12
|1978
|Paul Litjens
|Netherlands
|15
|1975
|Manzoorul Hassan
|Pakistan
|7
|1975
|Stefan Otulakowski
|Poland
|7
|1973
|Ties Kruize
|Netherlands
|9
|1971
|Tanvir Ahmad Dar
|Pakistan
|8
Top Indian goal-scores in every edition of Hockey World Cup
|Edition
|Top Indian Goal-scorer(s)
|Goals
|2018
|Simranjeet Singh & Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
|4
|2014
|Akashdeep Singh
|5
|2010
|Sandeep Singh
|4
|2006
|Shivendra Singh
|4
|2002
|Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh & Deepak Thakur
|4
|1998
|Mukesh Kumar
|4
|1994
|Mukesh Kumar
|3
|1990
|Sebastian Jude Felix & Jagbir Singh
|3
|1986
|Mohammed Shahid & Mohinder Pal Singh
|2
|1982
|Rajinder Singh
|12
|1978
|Victor J Philips
|3
|1975
|Mohinder Singh
|4
|1973
|Surjit Singh Randhawa
|6
|1971
|Rajwinder Singh
|3