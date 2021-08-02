India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semifinal Schedule: Date, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Telecast

India scored in the first Quarter itself when Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner through a drag flick. Since that moment, Indian women warded off waves of Australian attack with tight defence.

The real hero was goalkeeper Savita Punia who thwarted several Aussie attempts, and the Hockeyroos had also wasted as many as 8 penalty corners.

India will now face Argentina in the semifinals, which is scheduled for Wednesday (August 4). Argentina beat another favourite Germany 3-0 in the quarterfinals. It may be recalled that the India men too have entered the semifinals of Tokyo Olympics when they defeated Great Britain 3-1 on Sunday (August 1).

The men side will face world's No 2 side Belgium in the last four stage on Tuesday (August 3). This is the first time both India men and women team together entering the semifinals of an Olympics. However, Indian team had won 8 Olympics medals and the last one came way back in 1980.

On the contrary, the women have not won any Olympics medal yet, and their best effort remains a fourth-palced finish in the 1980 Moscow Games, which was boycotted by the USA and its allies when the Cold War was at its peak.

India eves can beat Argentina but the Latin Americans are quite a quality side as they had showed against Germany in the last 8 stage, and India will have to be on their toes against this tricky opponent.

Here's MyKhel offers you the time table and TV channel details of India vs Argentina women's semifinal clash.

1. Match date

The India vs Argentina women hockey semifinal will be played on August 4 (Wednesday).

2. Match time

The match is scheduled for a 7 AM IST start

3. TV channel, Live Streaming info

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and Live Streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also catch the live updates on MyKhel.