India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 16:34 [IST]

India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 enters a decisive phase as hosts India prepare to lock horns with Malaysia in a high-stakes Super 4s encounter at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

India, who were held to a draw by Korea in their opening Super 4 outing, are under pressure to return to winning ways. The equation is simple: victory in both remaining matches is essential to stay in the hunt for a place in the final. A defeat against Malaysia, however, would not immediately knock them out.

In such a scenario, India would still need to beat China in their last game and then rely on Malaysia overcoming Korea in the group's concluding fixture to secure a path forward.

Malaysia, meanwhile, arrive at this clash as the form team of the tournament. They remain the only side to have won all four of their games so far, including a strong start in the Super 4s after seeing off China on Wednesday. Another win on Thursday will guarantee them a berth in the final, with a game to spare, underscoring their dominance at this stage of the competition.

The match also pits the two unbeaten teams of the tournament against each other, promising a thrilling contest for fans. India will have the home crowd firmly behind them, but the Malaysian unit's momentum gives them a psychological edge heading into the clash.

With the Super 4s format offering little room for error, every result has a direct bearing on the road to the title. For India, this game is not just about points-it is about keeping their Asia Cup dream alive in front of their supporters.

India vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: Match Time, Venue

India will lock horns against Malaysia on Thursday in a Super 4 clash on September 4, with the contest set to get underway at 7:30 PM IST. The match takes place at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, where the home side will look to better their stalemate performance from yesterday against the Koreans.

Hockey fans across India can tune in to watch the action live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD. For those preferring to stream the game online, the SonyLiv app and its official website will provide live coverage of the clash.