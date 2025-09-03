Not Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India just need to worry about This team in Asia Cup 2025, says Irfan Pathan

India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India's thumping 15-0 victory over Kazakhstan may have made headlines, but the true test of their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign begins now. The men in blue know that their road to both the continental crown and a World Cup berth will be defined by tougher battles, starting Wednesday.

Their first Super 4s challenge comes against reigning champion South Korea. On paper, India (ranked 7th in the world) sits well above Korea (15th), but rankings alone are rarely the full story. The hosts are well aware that misjudging their rivals-whether by underestimating them or over-respecting them-could be costly.

The teams also arrive at this stage through contrasting journeys: India had to grind out its opening wins before easing through the pool, while Korea's matches have been more extreme, ranging from big wins to a decisive loss against Malaysia.

What Korea brings consistently, however, is high-tempo attacking hockey and a readiness to gamble in forward play-a style reminiscent of its peak years as one of Asia's fittest and most feared teams. Whether Korea adopts the same aggressive template against India remains to be seen, but it could play into the host's strengths. Until now, India's rivals have largely relied on defensive strategies-dropping deep, crowding the circle, and counterattacking in bursts. Despite this, Craig Fulton's men have repeatedly managed to carve out chances, particularly in the games against China and Japan. Against Kazakhstan, the Indians also had the opportunity to sharpen their scoring touch, something the coach admitted was valuable for confidence and rhythm.

History, too, adds intrigue. When these two sides clashed in the Super 4s three years ago, the result was a thrilling 4-4 draw, though India has since dominated their recent meetings. Fulton remains cautious, reminding his squad that this stage is effectively a fresh tournament-three matches that must be navigated with renewed focus to reach the final.

After Korea, India will run into Malaysia-undefeated so far and notorious for tripping them up in key games-before meeting China again, a side they might also cross paths with in the final. A strong result against Korea on Wednesday would not only boost India's momentum but also take them a step closer to reclaiming Asia Cup glory.

India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: Match Time, Venue

India will lock horns against South Korea on Wednesday in a Super 4 clash on September 3, with the contest set to get underway at 7:30 PM IST. The match takes place at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, where the home side will aim for a strong performance.

Hockey fans across India can tune in to watch the action live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD. For those preferring to stream the game online, the SonyLiv app and its official website will provide live coverage of the clash.