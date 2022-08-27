Indian women's team hockey midfielder Sonika relishes World Cup, Commonwealth Games experience

Sonika, who had taken a break from the sport in 2020 due to personal reasons, made a solid comeback to the Indian team in March 2022, as and when included in the squad for the FIH Women's Pro League 2021-22.

On the back of her consistent performances, Sonika made it to the Indian squad for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, where she started in all six games. At the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sonika was a key force in the midfield as she helped the team in winning a Bronze medal in Birmingham.

"Returning to hockey after a long gap, and then competing for the first time in major tournaments was an extremely positive experience for me. I always had faith in the team and I knew we have the potential to perform well. But on a personal level, competing in these matches gave me a boost of confidence to face every challenge in front of me," Sonika told Hockey India.

Speaking on how Indian hockey has evolved over the past couple of years, Sonika emphasised how they have become more dominant in the attack.

"The Indian women's hockey team has improved a lot over the past couple of years. We, as a team, have started playing solid attacking hockey. We are continuously penetrating inside the circle and the oppositions are always wary of the threat we possess inside the circle."

"We went with similar strategies and finished with a medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022, so it was a matter of immense pride and happiness for our team," Sonika said.

The dynamic midfielder also went on to praise chief coach Janneke Schopman for helping her to remain fit in after she made a comeback to the team.

"Everyone supported me after I returned to the team. They gave me confidence in my abilities and kept giving me opportunities. Coach Janneke Schopman kept motivating me and helped me emotionally. She continuously kept telling me that I am a good player. I feel as a coach, she has a lot of understanding of how to take care of the players on and off the field. It really helped me a lot," Sonika said.

Speaking on her individual performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sonika expressed satisfaction, but added that she wishes to improve upon certain areas in the coming months.

"I was happy with my performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, but there are still some areas I want to improve upon. I spoke with all the experienced members of the team who constantly keep sharing their tips and suggestions, which I find quite helpful. I want to also improve upon my game in the defence," Sonika said.

"With Asian Games next year, I am looking forward to the upcoming competitions and to learn from the same. Our target is to ensure a podium finish at the Asian Games and to ensure an Olympic qualification," Sonika concluded.