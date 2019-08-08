Nikin Thimmaiah to lead Karnataka in Bangalore Cup

Goalkeeper Jagdeep Dayal, who was recently part of the Hockey India Special goalkeepers Camp in SAI, Bengaluru and AC Subramani will guard the goalpost. Defenders named in the squad are CA Ponnanna, Deekshith SP, Abhishek HS, Veeranna Gowda while list of mid-fielders include Pradhan Somanna, KR Bharath, Puneeth R, KP Somaiah, and Acchaiah DM.

Forward line will see Nikkin play a pivotal role with able support from Mokshith Uthappa, Harish Mutgar, Pawan Madivalar, Pruthvi Raj, Rajendra and Manjeet. The team will be coached by former International KK Poonacha, who was earlier the National Coach of Oman.

"I think we have a good side with a good mix of youth and experienced players. Our goalkeeper Jagdeep Dayal was part of the Special National Camp for goalkeepers and he carries good confidence from there. This will be a challenging tournament and our boys are ready to put up a good show," said Poonacha.

Nikkin said this will be a great opportunity for the players from Karnataka to shine and vie to make it to the National Programme.

"This tournament has some of the most reputed teams and players in the country taking part and doing well here would help the players get noticed for National Coaching Camps. The players are motivated and we have been training together for nearly three weeks and have played good practice matches against Army XI, Indian Air Force in the past few weeks. We are confident of topping the Pool and making the Semi Finals," said Nikkin.