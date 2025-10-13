PHF Warns Junior Players Against ‘Emotional Tussles’ Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Sultan of Johor Cup By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 20:59 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Pakistan: As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to spill into the sporting arena, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has issued a strict advisory to its junior men's players ahead of their high-voltage clash with India in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

The PHF has reportedly instructed its players to maintain composure on and off the field, asking them to steer clear of any "emotional tussle" or confrontation with their Indian counterparts. The message to the young squad is clear - focus solely on hockey and avoid getting drawn into political undercurrents that have strained relations between the two countries in recent months.

A PHF official, quoted by PTI, said, "The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game."

The advisory comes amid escalating sporting friction between India and Pakistan, triggered by the ongoing diplomatic and border tensions following 'Operation Sindoor' and the Pahalgam terror attack. These hostilities have frequently extended to the sports field, most notably during the 2025 Asia Cup, when the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams refused post-match handshakes. The situation worsened when Pakistan's players boycotted presentation ceremonies and press interactions, filing formal complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over alleged biased officiating.

The tension hasn't been limited to cricket. In the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup, the Indian and Pakistani women's teams also refrained from handshakes during their group-stage meeting in Colombo. Even in football, several players from both nations have been seen making symbolic, provocative gestures following key moments on the field.

Given this context, the PHF anticipates a similar stance from the Indian junior hockey team on Tuesday. The federation wants its players to remain disciplined and composed, ensuring the focus stays on performance rather than politics.

Pakistan's campaign in the Sultan of Johor Cup began on a high note with a commanding 7-1 victory over hosts Malaysia, but they faltered in their second match, losing to Great Britain. Earlier this year, Pakistan had withdrawn from the Men's Hockey Asia Cup, which was held in Rajgir, Bihar, citing security and political reasons. Bangladesh replaced them in that competition.

Now, as the young Pakistani side prepares to take on India, the PHF hopes the contest will be remembered for its hockey - not hostility.