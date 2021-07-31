Tokyo Olympics: Can India women enter hockey quarterfinals from Pool A? Here's calculations!

The simple answer to that aforementioned question is: Yes. Let's see how India can enter the last eight round from Pool A. To make it clear, top four teams from Pool A and Pool B go to the quarterfinals, and from Pool A, Netherlands and Germany have already entered the knockouts with 12 points apiece.

Great Britain and India have 6 points each but India are placed 5th because of inferior goal difference. Ireland have 3 points and in their last group match, they will lock horns with Britain on Saturday evening, 5.15 pm IST.

If Britain wins then it is straightforward calculation. Britain will have 9 points then and India, who have 6 points, will enter quarterfinals as the third and fourth placed team from Pool A. But if Ireland manage to beat Britain, then we will have three teams with 6 points to their kitty.

In that scenario, Britain will enter the quarterfinals because of their better goal average and Ireland might just knock off India as the Irish side has a better goal difference as of now, it stands at -5 against India's -5. And a win will only better Ireland's goal difference as compared to India.

India should thank hat-trick girl Vandana Katariya for their victory for South Africa on Saturday (July 31) despite making several silly defensive errors that saw the conceding two more goals than they should have. However, India camp will be a happier space seeing an improved penalty corner conversion in the match against South Africa.

It has been an Achilles Heel of Indian women's hockey team throughout the Tokyo Olympics.