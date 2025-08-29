Arsenal defender set to leave club on Record Transfer as Piero Hincapie poised to join the Gunners

Will Major Dhyan Chand Ever Be Awarded the Bharat Ratna for His Contributions to Hockey? Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary figure in Indian hockey, remains without the Bharat Ratna despite public support and significant contributions. This article explores the ongoing calls for recognition. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary figure in Indian hockey, remains without the Bharat Ratna despite numerous appeals. His name graces India's highest sports award, and his birthday, August 29, is celebrated as National Sports Day.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna was renamed in his honour in 2021. Yet, the country's top civilian award continues to elude him, raising questions about this oversight.

Dhyan Chand's contributions to Indian sports are unparalleled. He led India to gold medals in three consecutive Olympics: Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, and Berlin 1936. His record of scoring 570 goals in 185 matches remains unmatched. Despite these achievements, he was only awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and not the Bharat Ratna.

Public Support for Bharat Ratna

In 2016, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey spearheaded a movement at Jantar Mantar demanding the Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand. This effort included support from several Olympians and a sand art tribute by Sudarshan Patnaik. Tirkey also raised the issue in Parliament but faced setbacks despite widespread backing.

Dhyan Chand's son, Ashok Dhyan Chand, reflects on his father's humility and dedication. "He never promoted himself," Ashok said. "Even during tough times, he maintained his dignity and refused to seek awards." Ashok recalls an instance when they considered applying for a gas agency due to financial difficulties, but Dhyan Chand refused to sign the application.

Efforts and Amendments

The rules for awarding the Bharat Ratna were amended in December 2011 to include any field of human endeavour, making sportspersons eligible. Despite this change, efforts to secure the award for Dhyan Chand have been unsuccessful. In November 2013, Sachin Tendulkar became the first sportsperson to receive the Bharat Ratna.

A delegation led by cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi met with Sports Minister Jitendra Singh in 2013 to advocate for Dhyan Chand's recognition. In August 2014, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that Dhyan Chand's name had been recommended for the award.

Continued Advocacy

Despite these efforts, the Bharat Ratna has been awarded to other prominent figures over the past decade. Recipients include Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, and MS Swaminathan. The persistent advocacy for Dhyan Chand highlights his enduring legacy and contributions to Indian sports.

The hope for Major Dhyan Chand receiving the Bharat Ratna persists among supporters who believe his contributions deserve national recognition. As time passes, however, this hope seems to be diminishing despite ongoing efforts to honour his legacy appropriately.

With inputs from PTI