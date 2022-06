Women’s Hockey World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Place Teams From 1974 To 2018

Started as a 10-team tournament in the first edition, the Women's Hockey World Cup has expanded over the years and is now contested by 16 nations from across continents.

The 1974 and 1978 editions featured 10 teams, the 1976 edition featured 11 teams, the 2002 and 2018 editions featured 16 teams, while the remaining 9 editions featured 12 teams.

Among the 14 editions of the Women's Hockey World Cup held so far, only four of the 29 nations have won the title with Netherlands being the most successful team, winning the title 8 times in 12 final appearances and one third place finish.

The next successful teams are Argerntina, Australia and Germany, who earlier competed as West Germany, having won the women's hockey world cup two times each. The Argentine eves have also appeared in 5 finals and clinched the third place three times.

India women have never won the title so far in their seven appearances with their best ever finish coming in the inaugural edition in 1974 when they lost the bronze medal match to Germany. In fact, the Indian eves have never finished in the top 6 so far.

Here is a look at the Women's Hockey World Cup Winners, Runners Up, Third-place and Fourth-place teams list from 1974 to 2018:

Women’s Hockey World Cup Winners and Runners Up List Edition Winner Score Runner Up 2018 Netherlands 6-0 Ireland 2014 Netherlands 2-0 Australia 2010 Argentina 3-1 Netherlands 2006 Netherlands 3-1 Australia 2002 Argentina 1-1 AET (PS 4-3) Netherlands 1998 Australia 3-2 Netherlands 1994 Australia 2-0 Argentina 1990 Netherlands 3-1 Australia 1986 Netherlands 3-0 Germany 1983 Netherlands 4-2 Canada 1981 Germany 1-1 AET (PS 3-1) Netherlands 1978 Netherlands 1-0 Germany 1976 Germany 2-0 Argentina 1974 Netherlands 1-0 Argentina AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Strokes Women’s Hockey World Cup Third and Fourth-Place Teams List Edition Third Place Score Fourth Place 2018 Spain 3-1 Australia 2014 Argentina 2-1 USA 2010 England 2-0 Germany 2006 Argentina 5-0 Spain 2002 China 2-0 Australia 1998 Germany 3-2 Argentina 1994 USA 2-1 Germany 1990 South Korea 3-2 England 1986 Canada 3-2 AET New Zealand 1983 Australia 3-1 Germany 1981 Soviet Union 5-1 Australia 1978 Belgium 0-0 AET (PS 3-2) Argentina 1976 Netherlands 1-0 Belgium 1974 Germany 2-0 India AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Strokes Women’s Hockey World Cup Most Successful Teams Winners: Netherlands - 8 (1974, 1978, 1983, 1986, 1990, 2006, 2014, 2018), Germany - 2 (1976, 1981), Argentina - 2 (2002, 2010), Australia - 2 (1994, 1998) Runners Up: Netherlands - 4 (1981, 1998, 2002, 2010), Argentina - 3 (1974, 1976, 1994), Australia - 3 (1990, 2006, 2014), Germany - 2 (1978, 1986), Ireland - 1 (2018), Canada - 1 (1983) Finalists: Netherlands (12), Argentina (5), Australia (5), Germany (4), Ireland (1), Canada (1) Third Place Teams: Argentina - 3 (1978, 2006, 2014), Germany - 2 (1974, 1998), Netherlands - 1 (1976), Australia - 1 (1983), Canada - 1 (1986), Belgium - 1 (1978), USA - 1 (1994), England - 1 (2010), Spain - 1 (2018), Soviet Union - 1 (1981), South Korea - 1 (1990), China - 1 (2002) Fourth Place Teams: Australia - 3 (1981, 2002, 2018), Germany - 3 (1983, 1994, 2010), Argentina - 1 (1998), Belgium - 1 (1976), India - 1 (1974), USA - 1 (2014), England - 1 (1990), Spain - 1 (2006), New Zealand - 1 (1986)